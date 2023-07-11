Twitter faces legal challenge after failing to remove antisemitic tweets
European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) and researchers at German human rights group HateAid launch legal action over claims Twitter failed to remove anti-Jewish posts that had been reported
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Twitter is a facing landmark legal challenge after being accused of failing to remove hate-filled antisemitic tweets that had been reported by users of the social media platform.
The Elon Musk-owned company was alerted to six antisemitic and racist tweets in January this year by the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) and researchers at HateAid, a German organisation that campaigns for human rights in the digital space.
Even though the tweets appeared to contravene Twitter’s own moderation policy, and included explicit examples of Holocaust denial, they were not removed from the platform.
Another post read “blacks should be gassed and sent with space x to Mars”, while a further tweet compared Covid vaccination programmes to mass extermination in Nazi death camps.
Twitter has received notice of the legal action and has since acted to block some of the offending tweets.
But HateAid and the EUJS say two of the accounts they reported have subsequently gone on to post numerous other antisemitic posts.
The account @Royston1983 is accused of posting tweets alleging predatory Jewish or Zionist plots and supposed control of the media, schools and banks.
It is now claimed that Twitter ruled that three of the tweets did not violate its guidelines and had failed to respond to the other reports.
HateAid and the EUJS applied earlier this year to a Berlin court to have the tweets deleted, arguing the tweets broke German law and that Twitter had failed to meet contractual obligations to provide a secure and safe environment for its users.
Twitter has received notice of the legal action and has since acted to block some of the offending tweets.Avital Grinberg of the EUJS, who reported some of the tweets, said the decision to take legal action had been taken out of “despair, disappointment and anger”.
“All our efforts and advocacy have led nowhere and Twitter has become a space where antisemitism and Holocaust denial is just growing and growing. This is so much bigger than us, so we needed the biggest and strongest tool that democracy has to offer and that is the law,” Grinberg said.
Twitter has long faced accusations of failing to act against online hate in recent years but since Musk took over in October the situation appears to have worsened.
Josephine Ballon, the head of legal at HateAid, said the aim of the legal action was to force Twitter to take more responsibility for content on the site.“Freedom of expression does not just mean the absence of censorship but ensuring that Twitter is a safe space for users who can be free of fear of being attacked or receiving death threats or holocaust denial.
“If you are a Jewish person on Twitter then the sad reality is that it is neither secure nor safe for you.
“We are not demanding anything unreasonable … Just that their moderation is good enough to take down this very dangerous content. This would signal to their users that Twitter care about keeping them safe.”
Twitter has previously insisted it is “committed to combating abuse motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, particularly abuse that seeks to silence the voices of those who have been historically marginalised”.
It also said that “behaviour that targets individuals or groups with abuse based on their perceived membership in a protected category” is prohibited.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.