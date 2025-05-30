Two hundred local champions nominated in Greater Manchester Jewish community awards
Marc Adelstone receives lifetime achievement award for dedication to city's Jewish representative council
Two hundred volunteers were nominated for accolades at Manchester’s Jewish community awards on Thursday.
Hosted by the Jewish Representative Council, (JRC), the event at the Hilton Suite welcomed 320 guests and recognised the immense contribution of communal charities, their staff, charities, volunteers and trustees.
JRC chair Mark Adlestone was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, presented to him by the city’s mayor, Andy Burnham.
Other awards were presented by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, the Lord Mayor of Manchester and members of the wider Jewish community.
Winners included ‘Rising Star Award’ (Josh Glynne); ‘The Fed Big Birthday Appeal Award’ (Gavriel Lurie); ‘Special Recognition Award’ (Mark Schweiger and Michaela Nesbit); ‘Friend of the Community Award’ (Imam Nasser Kurdi); ‘Volunteer of the Year’ (Rosemary Hamberger); ‘Volunteer Team of the Year’ (North West Friends of Israel Hostage Vigil Team); ‘Sporting Achievement Award’ (Colin Samuels); ‘Professional Team of the Year’ (Manchester Jewish Museum); ‘Communal Professional of the Year’ (Chavi Chein) and a posthumous award was given to Richard Hyman.
Raphi Bloom, chair of the community awards planning committee, said: “It has been such an honour being tasked with organising an event to showcase the very best of our community. At what is obviously a challenging time for our community, it is more important than ever to focus on and celebrate our immense achievements.”
He added it had been “humbling” to see the “selflessness of those volunteers who give their time and effort to care for individuals who may be vulnerable. I have also once again seen the scope and depth of our communal infrastructure that is understandably recognised as the beacon of best practice across society.”
In a letter read out to assembled guests, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “Britain’s Jewish community continues to contribute and shape our nation’s identity. I know these Community Awards will recognise a wide variety of incredible achievements by the nominees.
The awards highlight the fantastic work being carried out across all sectors of society. The nominees proactively advocate for the Jewish community and demonstrate outstanding commitment in their roles, whether paid or voluntary.”
He added he was “extremely proud of the contributions that the Jewish people make to the UK in so many areas of our daily lives, and the Jewish community awards is a fantastic celebration of this work. Mazel Tov to all the nominees and please accept my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of each award for all you have done and continue to do within your communities”.
Andy Burnham, the Metro Mayor of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, thanked “everyone in the Jewish community” for their “hard work and contribution to our shared life in Greater Manchester and particularly the work of the Jewish Representative Council including Mark Adlestone and Marc Levy for their continued leadership and friendship.”
- Established in 1919, the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region are the representative body for the Jewish community across Greater Manchester and the surrounding regions
