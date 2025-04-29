Standing ovation for Eli Sharabi as former hostage shares story of survival in Gaza tunnels

Eli Sharabi received a prolonged standing ovation from a 1,400-strong audience in his first public appearance in the UK since being freed in February.

The former hostage – who only discovered his British-born wife Lianne and their daughters Noiya and Yahel were murdered by Hamas when he was freed in February – spoke last night at St John’s Wood Synagogue for the UJIA event partnered with the United Synagogue. His brother Yossi was killed in captivity in Gaza and the family continue to campaign for the release of his body.

In conversation with Louise Jacobs, president of UJIA, Sharabi spoke about his life on Kibbutz Be’eri before October 7th, the events of that terrible day and details of his captivity by Hamas terrorists in the tunnels of Gaza. He described that as he was being kidnapped, he turned to his daughters and said, “I will be back” and that throughout his captivity he was determined to keep his promise.

He told the audience, which included Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and the legal team that supported the families of British-linked hostages, Adam Rose and Adam Wagner: “It is very important to bring home the hostages who are alive and to bury those who are dead so that their families have a grave they can cry on. Darkness is everywhere in captivity, but I am not going to give up, I will always try to find the light in the darkness.”

Sharon Sharabi, Eli’s brother said: “Seeing the Jewish community come together to support my brother Eli at this special event is very moving for me. I travelled to the UK many times whilst Eli was in captivity and being here with him is extremely significant. We continue to fight for the release of the remaining 59 hostages, including my dear brother Yossi who must be returned to Israel for a dignified burial.”

Eli’s brother-in-law Steve Brisley, who just months earlier had spoken so movingly from the same platform of his hopes for his relative’s return, said: “Sharing this evening with Eli reminded me of the everlasting bond between us, between our families, between our nations. Listening to him speak about his experiences, about the lessons we can all learn and about the importance of bringing every one of the remaining 59 hostages home, reminded me why his voice leaves such a lasting mark. Some moments feel bigger than words — and this was one of them.”

Annabel Sheldon, the Sharabi family’s friend who has campaigned tirelessly for both Eli and Yossi’s release added: “Tonight holds special significance as it is Eli’s first international community event. The Sharabi family’s connection to the UK runs deep through Eli’s beloved wife Lianne, whose British heritage has created an everlasting bond between Eli and this country.

“Despite this unimaginable tragedy, Eli has shown extraordinary strength and courage since his release. His global campaign to raise awareness of those still held captive has touched the hearts of people all over the world.”

UJIA Chair Zvi Noé said: “UJIA is honoured to work with Eli’s family and friends so that tonight the British Jewish community could bear witness. We are grateful to all those who came tonight to hear Eli’s important testimony and to St John’s Wood Synagogue for hosting, one of more than 30 United Synagogue communities that supported UJIA’s appeal to raise money to rebuild the kindergarten at Kibbutz Be’eri, a key step towards ensuring young families are able to return.”

