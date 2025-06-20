Contingency plans drawn up amid fears for Israel summer tours
UJIA hopes for a 'speedy resolution' but is also working on planning with all partners
The UK’s largest Israel charity is drawing up contingency plans as escalating tensions with Iran threaten to derail this summer’s Israel youth tours.
In a statement released on Friday, UJIA said it is working closely with each youth movement to support their decision-making process in what it described as “a complex and changing environment.”
Contingency measures include the possibility of delayed departures, adjusted itineraries, or alternative programming if the tours are unable to go ahead as planned.
“Each movement is working hard to find the best outcome for their participants,” said UJIA. “This may include Israel Tours running with delayed departures, adjusted dates, or as planned for those departing later in the summer.”
The charity added that it is “in close communication with our security partners on the ground,” continues to monitor the situation carefully, and sends “thoughts and prayers to all those currently in Israel,” hoping for “a safe and speedy resolution.”
Delayed departures have already been approved for those youth groups scheduled to fly on 30 June and 2 July.
UJIA asks parents and families of those due to travel for patience and thanks them “for your support of the movements and their staff. Each movement is working towards a timeline based on their movements’ specific criteria and departure dates and will update you as soon as it becomes clear what is or isn’t possible.”
It adds: “The safety and security of participants will always be central to any decisions we make, and we continue to do our utmost to protect funds and then recover as much as possible for you in the event of cancellation.
“UJIA Israel Experience, together with the Jewish Agency for Israel, participating youth movements, and ground providers in Israel, have extensive experience in operating in ever-changing scenarios on a range of Israel programming and experiences. We will do our utmost to adapt to any situation that presents itself in the coming weeks.
“We continue to work towards safe, secure and meaningful Israel Experiences for summer 2025 and will keep you informed should this change.”
