UJIA offers new Israel scholarships for future leaders

Young Jewish leaders of the future are being helped to take part in a new gap-year initiative to boost their links to Israel.

UJIA and Wohl Legacy will be providing a total of up to £100,000 – covering up to 50 percent of the gap-year programme costs — for 10 young leaders to receive financial support of up to £10,000 to travel to Israel after leaving school.

Each of the participants will also have access to a range of professional coaching and personal mentoring opportunities, will participate in exclusive Shabbatonim and seminars, and continue to engage as a cohort on their return to the UK.

UJIA chair Zvi Noé said: “Long-term experiences in Israel are highly impactful for Israel engagement and Jewish identity development. These experiences are crucial for sustaining the leadership pipeline within the Jewish community. They are an opportunity for young leaders not only to develop a strong relationship with Israel, but also to develop personally.”

People are being encouraged to apply for the scholarships now.

Those eligible must be a UK resident, a participant on a Masa-approved gap-year programme of four months or more, and have an intention to return to the UK and be an active member of the UK Jewish community.

Applications open on 15 August for programmes starting in January 2025 and autumn 2025. For more information, visit: ujia.org/

