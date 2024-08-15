UJIA offers new Israel scholarships for future leaders
Ten young people will be offered up to £10k for unique gap year programme
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Young Jewish leaders of the future are being helped to take part in a new gap-year initiative to boost their links to Israel.
UJIA and Wohl Legacy will be providing a total of up to £100,000 – covering up to 50 percent of the gap-year programme costs — for 10 young leaders to receive financial support of up to £10,000 to travel to Israel after leaving school.
Each of the participants will also have access to a range of professional coaching and personal mentoring opportunities, will participate in exclusive Shabbatonim and seminars, and continue to engage as a cohort on their return to the UK.
UJIA chair Zvi Noé said: “Long-term experiences in Israel are highly impactful for Israel engagement and Jewish identity development. These experiences are crucial for sustaining the leadership pipeline within the Jewish community. They are an opportunity for young leaders not only to develop a strong relationship with Israel, but also to develop personally.”
People are being encouraged to apply for the scholarships now.
Those eligible must be a UK resident, a participant on a Masa-approved gap-year programme of four months or more, and have an intention to return to the UK and be an active member of the UK Jewish community.
Applications open on 15 August for programmes starting in January 2025 and autumn 2025. For more information, visit: ujia.org/
gap-year-scholars
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.