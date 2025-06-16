UJIA updates 800 teens preparing to embark on summer Israel tours
Charity says it's monitoring situation as Iranian missiles and drones continue to strike Israel
UJIA is monitoring the conflict in the Middle East daily, as hundreds of British teenagers prepare to travel to the region for summer programmes.
With rocket exchanges continuing between Iran and Israel, the charity has moved to reassure parents of the 800 teens due to take part in educational tours across Israel in July and August.
UJIA Israel Experience – a joint initiative with The Jewish Agency for Israel – partners with a broad network of youth movements including BBYO, Bnei Akiva, Ezra, FZY, Habonim Dror, JLGB, LJY-Netzer, Noam, RSY-Netzer, Sinai Youth and Tribe.
UJIA said it continues “to closely monitor the situation in Israel and send our thoughts and prayers to all those currently in Israel. We hope for a safe and speedy resolution to this conflict. We continue to be in close communication with our security partners on the ground in Israel”.
The charity added it is “working around the clock with security partners, tour providers and ELAL to explore all options for programming this summer and thank you for your support and patience during what we know will be a challenging time for you and your children. The safety and security of participants will always be central to any decisions we make, and we continue to do our utmost to protect funds and then recover as much as possible for you in the event of cancellation.”
It says its immediate priority over the next few days is “to assess the viability of groups travelling to Israel from 30th June – 2nd July” and that youth movements “will be in touch to update you of any changes or decisions as they are made.”
UJIA Israel Experience has “extensive experience in operating in ever changing scenarios on a range of Israel programming and experiences. We will do our utmost to adapt to any situation that presents itself in the coming weeks.
“We continue to work towards safe, secure and meaningful Israel Experiences for summer 2025 and will keep you informed should this change.”
Click here for the UJIA website
