UJS team to cycle from London to Paris in support of Jewish students

On Sunday 16th June, a team of eight are cycling from London to Paris in aid of the 9,000 Jewish students across the UK and Ireland.

Embarking on the fundraising challenge are Union of Jewish Students (UJS) President Edward Isaacs, Chair of Trustees Daniel Dangoor and six other friends of UJS, Adam Joseph, Adam Wilkinson-Hill, Brent Mallows, Harvey Kaye, Manu Mazzoni & Oli Gee.

Daniel Dangoor, UJS Chair of Trustees: “Jewish students have shown tremendous resilience in the face of a tough year on campus. Out of solidarity, we’re challenging ourselves to ride from London to Paris in a day to raise money to continue the amazing work UJS is doing to support them. Jewish students must be allowed to thrive in their studies so please support us generously in this challenge.”

Edward Isaacs, UJS President: “I’m looking forward to joining Daniel and others on this trip to Paris. I’m very proud to be raising funds to support Jewish students on campus as my time at UJS comes to an end.”

Supporters can donate here.