UK announces new sanctions against Iran in response to Israel attack
David Lammy said: 'Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK government has announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organisations for their role in attempting to destabilise the Middle East.
A response to Iran’s attack against Israel on 1 October, the package targets senior figures who facilitate this behaviour, in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran’s Air Force and the IRGC Intelligence Organisation.
The package will also designate Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures parts that can be used in cruise missiles, as well as the Iranian Space Agency, which develops technologies that have applications in ballistic missile development.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East.
“Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts.
“Alongside allies and partners, we will continue to take necessary measures to challenge Iran’s unacceptable threats and press for de-escalation across the region.
“Today’s announcement follows repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its dangerous and escalatory activity across the Middle East.”
Among the Iranian individuals sanctioned in the new package, which will subject them to a travel ban and asset freeze, are Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad-Hossein Dadras, Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.
Also sanctioned were Houssein Pourfarzaneh, Chief Engineer of FPSDB; Mohammad Kazemi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief; Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force; Habibollah Sayyari, Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army; and Ali-Mohammad Naini, IRGC Spokesperson.
Labour is continuing to explore a possible amendment to existing laws to allow the government to put targeted proscription-style restrictions on the operations of state-linked organisations such as the IRGCan arm of the Iranian state.
David Cameron, Lammy’s predecessor as foreign secretary, withstood wide parliamentary pressure to proscribe the IRGC, arguing such a step could mean Tehran cutting off diplomatic relations with the UK.
Unlike proscription of Hamas and Hezbollah it would be a major jump for the UK to proscribe part of another state on the basis that it is involved in terrorist acts.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.