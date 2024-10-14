UK announces new sanctions against Iran in response to Israel attack

The UK government has announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organisations for their role in attempting to destabilise the Middle East.

A response to Iran’s attack against Israel on 1 October, the package targets senior figures who facilitate this behaviour, in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran’s Air Force and the IRGC Intelligence Organisation.

The package will also designate Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures parts that can be used in cruise missiles, as well as the Iranian Space Agency, which develops technologies that have applications in ballistic missile development.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East.

“Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts.

“Alongside allies and partners, we will continue to take necessary measures to challenge Iran’s unacceptable threats and press for de-escalation across the region.

“Today’s announcement follows repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its dangerous and escalatory activity across the Middle East.”

Among the Iranian individuals sanctioned in the new package, which will subject them to a travel ban and asset freeze, are Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad-Hossein Dadras, Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

Also sanctioned were Houssein Pourfarzaneh, Chief Engineer of FPSDB; Mohammad Kazemi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief; Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force; Habibollah Sayyari, Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army; and Ali-Mohammad Naini, IRGC Spokesperson.

Labour is continuing to explore a possible amendment to existing laws to allow the government to put targeted proscription-style restrictions on the operations of state-linked organisations such as the IRGCan arm of the Iranian state.

David Cameron, Lammy’s predecessor as foreign secretary, withstood wide parliamentary pressure to proscribe the IRGC, arguing such a step could mean Tehran cutting off diplomatic relations with the UK.

Unlike proscription of Hamas and Hezbollah it would be a major jump for the UK to proscribe part of another state on the basis that it is involved in terrorist acts.