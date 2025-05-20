UK announces sanctions against veteran West Bank settler activist

The UK is announcing new sanctions on multiple prominent West Bank figures the including veteran settler activist Danielle Weiss who featured in presenter Louis Theroux’s recent BBC documentary.

In a Commons statement on Tuesday, David Lammy was expected to confirm the move against head of the Nachala movement for involvement in threatening, perpetrating, permitting and supporting acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals.

Others expected to be on the list were Zohar Sabah Libi Construction and Infrastructure LTD., Harel Libi and Coco’s Farm Outpost, and Neria’s Farm outpost, including “persons residing in the outpost, for involvement in human rights abuses.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Lammy was due to make a statement on Tuesday afternoon outlining full details of new measures.

Weiss featured throughout the recent documentary The Settlers attempting to drive her car into Gaza, and calling for a Greater Israel with no Palestinians from the River to the Sea.

Earlier Keir Starmer said Britain “cannot allow the people of Gaza to starve” and that levels of suffering in the strip were “utterly intolerable”.

“The recent announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is totally and utterly inadequate,” he told MPs.

“So we must coordinate our response, because this war has gone on for far too long. We cannot allow the people of Gaza to starve.”