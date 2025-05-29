UK-donated emergency vehicle honours Bibas brothers murdered by Hamas

An emergency response vehicle has been dedicated by Magen David Adom UK in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the two young Israeli brothers kidnapped and murdered by Hamas.

The ceremony, held in Tel Aviv, was attended by surviving members of the Bibas family, MDA personnel and Vice President of MDA UK Judy Saphra, who made the donation.

The dedication coincided with the 80th anniversary of VE Day, adding symbolic weight to the tribute. Daniel Burger, Chief Executive of Magen David Adom UK, said: “Dedicating this vehicle on VE Day is particularly poignant as it reminds us that good always triumphs over evil.”

The event ended with the release of orange balloons – a colour now symbolising the Bibas family, whose abduction during the 7 October massacre became one of the most harrowing symbols of the Hamas terror attack.

Israeli authorities confirmed earlier this year that Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 10 months, were killed in captivity. Hamas returned their bodies earlier this year during a temporary truce and hostage exchange.

Fifty-eight hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza. The new MDA vehicle will serve as a first responder unit in Israel, bearing the Bibas name in lasting tribute.