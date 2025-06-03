UK elections for World Zionist Congress delayed after claims of ‘fraudulent activity’

Elections to pick UK delegates for the World Zionist Congress have been delayed amid concerns about allegations of voter fraud.

A statement sent by the Zionist Federation to those who had registered to vote confirmed: “We are currently still in the process of verifying voters.

“Due to an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent activity during the voter registration process, the area election company (AEC) has taken the difficult decision to postpone the actual voting period for the UK election to July 6-10.”

Meanwhile further concerns have been raised that the vote management platform used by the American Zionist Organization (AZM), the organization administering the election, is outdated and may be unfit for the balloting.

In April AZM said it was investigating nearly 2,000 suspicious votes which appeared to benefit the slates of Haredi Eretz Hakodesh, associated with Israel’s Haredi United Torah Judaism party, and Am Yisrael Chai, an Orthodox party targeting young voters.

The online poll in the UK had been scheduled to run from June 8 to 12, with voters having a choice of nine slates.

The election process is overseen by the UK Area Election committee, co-chaired by David Regal MBE and David Reuben.

To register, voters had to pay £1, offer proof of identity and agree to the Jerusalem Programme, the statement of the WZO’s principles.

But the ZF said the Area Election Company had taken the “difficult decision” to postpone elections to July 6-10th.

They stressed “no data breach has taken place” but an investigation was taking place into allegations of “fraudulent activity.”

“We understand many are waiting to see the full list of slates running in the election and their manifestos,” added the ZF. |This investigation has also meant a delay in verifying new slates…”

British Jews have been offered the chance to vote for their delegates to the 39th World Zionist Congress, the “parliament of the Jewish people,” which will convene in Jerusalem in October 2025.

Voting in the election is promoted as the “most powerful opportunity to have your voice heard in Israel, make an impact in Jewish communities worldwide, and stand up for Zionism. ”

The 19 UK delegates, who will be elected, will make key decisions on allocating over $1 billion annually to support the most pressing needs across Israeli society and the Diaspora.

Progressive Jews had been encouraged to Yachad to vote in the election for one of two slates – Jewish Labour-Meretz: For a Democratic Israel and Our Israel (Arzenu/Mercaz – Reform, Liberal and Masorti Judaism).

Meanwhile the OIC-Mizrachi UK slate claims to be dedicated to upholding the values of Modern Orthodoxy and Religious Zionism.

Other organisations previously approved to run slates include Eretz Hakodesh UK, Hanoar Hatzioni, Herut UK, Israel Beiteinu UK (United for Israel and Israel Solidarity Campaign (Over the Rainbow UK)

​