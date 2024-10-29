UK government would consider further action on arms licenses if Israel bans UNRWA
As MPs express anger at Knesset vote to prevent aid agency operating, minister Anneliese Dodds refers to 'recent decision we made in the House about the arms licensing regime'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK government would consider taking action against Israel, including further suspension of arms sales licenses, if the Knesset decision to prevent the Palestinian aid agency UNRWA operating is implemented, a minister has confirmed.
International Development minister Anneliese Dodds repeatedly stressed the government’s “resolute” commitment to the international law as MPs lined up to condemn the move by Israel, which overwhelmingly backed effectively banning the main UN organisation working on the ground in Gaza.
Dodds pointedly then added:”In terms of whether there are implications in regards to this issue, I refer to the recent decision we made in the House about the arms licensing regime.”
In September, the government announced it had susepnded around 30 arms export licences to Israel for use in Gaza over “international humanitarian law concerns.”.
MPs lined up to put pressure on the government to respond firmly to Israel’s decision on UNRWA, which although passed by the Knesset on Monday, will not be implemented for at least 90 days.
She told the Commons:”The Prime Minister has made clear we are gravely concerned about the passing of these bills, which risks making UNRWA’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, and jeopardises the entire humanitarian response in Gaza.”
Asked what immediate action the UK was taking on access to aid in Gaza Dodds said the UK was using “every lever” to pressure the Israeli government on the situation.
She then stressed:”When it comes to sanctions, we get them under review … we have been very clear that the actions of those promoting illegal settlements and violence to the Palestinians in the West Bank is completely unacceptable. Finally, in terms of whether there are implications in regards to this issue, I refer to the recent decision we had in the House about the arms licensing regime.”
Dodds said foreign secretary David Lammy had received an assurance from his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz, that the controversial move would not be enforced immediately.
She also told MPs that the UK did now have confidence the UNRWA was now attempting to reach the “highest standard of neutrality” after clear evidence was found of staff members links to Hamas and the October 7th attack.
Dodds said the UK’s decision to restore funding including £1 million given to the agency to conduct reforms over its structures as detailed by a UN commissioned report into its failings.
She said she “discussed in detail” with UNRWA leaders herself the “need to take action” over the Hamas links “and rightly so.”
Later Dodds said she “strongly agreed” with the Labour MP Peter Prinsley who spoke of the urgent need for diplomacy to bring about an end to the war in the region and the release of the hostages still held in Gaza.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.