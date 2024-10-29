UK government would consider further action on arms licenses if Israel bans UNRWA

The UK government would consider taking action against Israel, including further suspension of arms sales licenses, if the Knesset decision to prevent the Palestinian aid agency UNRWA operating is implemented, a minister has confirmed.



International Development minister Anneliese Dodds repeatedly stressed the government’s “resolute” commitment to the international law as MPs lined up to condemn the move by Israel, which overwhelmingly backed effectively banning the main UN organisation working on the ground in Gaza.

Dodds pointedly then added:”In terms of whether there are implications in regards to this issue, I refer to the recent decision we made in the House about the arms licensing regime.”

In September, the government announced it had susepnded around 30 arms export licences to Israel for use in Gaza over “international humanitarian law concerns.”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

MPs lined up to put pressure on the government to respond firmly to Israel’s decision on UNRWA, which although passed by the Knesset on Monday, will not be implemented for at least 90 days.

She told the Commons:”The Prime Minister has made clear we are gravely concerned about the passing of these bills, which risks making UNRWA’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, and jeopardises the entire humanitarian response in Gaza.”

Asked what immediate action the UK was taking on access to aid in Gaza Dodds said the UK was using “every lever” to pressure the Israeli government on the situation.

She then stressed:”When it comes to sanctions, we get them under review … we have been very clear that the actions of those promoting illegal settlements and violence to the Palestinians in the West Bank is completely unacceptable. Finally, in terms of whether there are implications in regards to this issue, I refer to the recent decision we had in the House about the arms licensing regime.”

Dodds said foreign secretary David Lammy had received an assurance from his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz, that the controversial move would not be enforced immediately.

She also told MPs that the UK did now have confidence the UNRWA was now attempting to reach the “highest standard of neutrality” after clear evidence was found of staff members links to Hamas and the October 7th attack.

Dodds said the UK’s decision to restore funding including £1 million given to the agency to conduct reforms over its structures as detailed by a UN commissioned report into its failings.

She said she “discussed in detail” with UNRWA leaders herself the “need to take action” over the Hamas links “and rightly so.”

Later Dodds said she “strongly agreed” with the Labour MP Peter Prinsley who spoke of the urgent need for diplomacy to bring about an end to the war in the region and the release of the hostages still held in Gaza.