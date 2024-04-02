UK urged to publish legal advice received on Israel’s conduct in Gaza
Conservative MP Alicia Kearns claims UK Government lawyers found Israel had breached international humanitarian law
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron is under pressure to publish the legal advice he has received on Israel’s actions in Gaza following claims UK Government lawyers believe it has broken humanitarian law.
Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns said she was convinced the Government had concluded that Israel was not demonstrating a commitment to international humanitarian law, but had refused to confirm that publicly.
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged Lord Cameron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to come clean about the advice they had been given.The Foreign Office said advice on Israel’s compliance with international law was kept under review, but it would remain confidential.
Israel has come under intense international scrutiny over its treatment of Palestinians during the war against Hamas following the October 7 atrocities.
A leaked recording of Kearns disclosed that she believes the Government has received advice that Israel is flouting the law.
Answering questions at an “evening drinks reception” hosted by the West Hampstead and Fortune Green Conservatives in London on March 13, she said: “The Foreign Office has received official legal advice that Israel has broken international humanitarian law but the Government has not announced it.
“They have not said it, they haven’t stopped arms exports.
“They have done a few very small sanctions on Israeli settlers – and everyone internationally is agreed that settlers are illegal, that they shouldn’t be doing what they’re doing, and the ways in which they have continued and the money that’s been put in.”
Arms export licences cannot be granted if there is a clear risk the weapons could be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.
In response to the leaked recording she told the Observer: “I remain convinced the Government has completed its updated assessment on whether Israel is demonstrating a commitment to international humanitarian law, and that it has concluded that Israel is not demonstrating this commitment, which is the legal determination it has to make.
“Transparency at this point is paramount, not least to uphold the international rules-based order.”
A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We keep advice on Israel’s adherence to international humanitarian law under review and ministers act in accordance with that advice, for example when considering export licences.
“The content of the Government’s advice is confidential.”
Lammy said: “Last week I asked the Government whether or not the Foreign Secretary had received legal advice saying that there is a clear risk that items licensed by the UK might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.
“I didn’t get a clear answer. This raises serious questions about whether the Government is complying with its own law.
“David Cameron and Rishi Sunak must now (come) clean and publish the legal advice they have received.”
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “The UK Government is on the wrong side of history.“Their failure to call for an immediate ceasefire, and their refusal to end arm sales to Israel, will have future generations looking back in horror.
“The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary owe it to the public and to the high offices they currently hold to be honest about whether they have received advice that Israel has breached international humanitarian law.“
If reports are to be believed, and the UK Government has continued to supply arms and intelligence to Israel whilst knowing they were in breach of international humanitarian law, then the position of both would be untenable.
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has repeatedly said that Israel, as the “occupying power” in Gaza, has responsibilities under humanitarian law, including ensuring aid is supplied to civilians.He has stressed that responsibility has “consequences”, including when the UK assesses whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law.
When he appeared in front of Kearns’ committee in January, Lord Cameron was repeatedly questioned about the legal advice he has received.
“I cannot recall every single bit of paper that has been put in front of me,” he told Kearns.
“I look at everything. Of course, there are a lot of things that have happened where you think surely that was something that shouldn’t have happened.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.