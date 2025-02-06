UK will oppose any effort to move Palestinians against their will from Gaza

Britain will oppose any effort to move Palestinians in Gaza to neighbouring Arab states against their will, Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds has said.

Replying to an urgent question, Dodds told the House of Commons: “Palestinians must determine the future of Gaza with support from regional states and the wider international community.

“We would oppose any effort to move Palestinians in Gaza to neighbouring Arab states against their will. There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian civilians should be able to return to and rebuild their homes and their lives – that is a right guaranteed under international law.

“Gaza is home to two million Palestinians and remains an integral part of what must become a future Palestinian state, with Palestinians living next to Israelis in peace and security.”

Dodds said the US has played a “critical” role in negotiating the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, adding: “We must now work together to ensure the ceasefire is implemented in full and becomes permanent.”

Andy McDonald, who tabled Thursday’s question about Israel and the Occupied Territories, has described calls advocating for the expulsion of people as “ethnic cleansing”.

The Labour MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East told the Commons that Donald Trump had “emboldened the Israeli defence minister (Israel) Katz overnight to further propose the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza”.

He added: “Advocating expulsion of people is also justly described as ethnic cleansing and can only be achieved through yet further appalling violence.

“I acknowledge the Government will wish to maintain a diplomatic relationship with the US as a longstanding friend, but it is the role of friends to be honest with each other, and the UK must use its influence.”

Asked to say when the UK would recognise a Palestinian state, Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds said: “We are determined to ensure that there is recognition at a time that is most conducive to achieving that two-state solution, that is the right of both of those peoples.”

Liberal Democrat international development spokeswoman Monica Harding said: “The freeze to USAID funding is reportedly impacting the humanitarian response as NGOs (non-governmental organisations) are forced to lay off aid workers.”

Conservative MP Bob Blackman raised concerns that Hamas remained in charge in Gaza as shown by the scenes around the release of hostages.

Dodds said she “shared these concerns” and condemned Hamas.

Conservative shadow Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton has also called on the Government to say how it will respond to allegations that Hamas held British-Israeli Emily Damari in United Nations facilities.

She told the Commons: “The testimony of Emily Damari about the location of her captivity is also very serious and there needs to be a thorough and independent investigation, and urgently.

“So, today, I would also be grateful for clarity from the minister about how the UK Government is formally responding beyond calls for an investigation.”

Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds said: “She did press rightly on the situation in relation to Emily Damari’s captivity and the fact that there were allegations that Emily Damari had been held in UNRWA facilities.

“Commissioner (Philippe) Lazzarini, who’s the head of UNRWA, has stated that claims hostages have been held in UNRWA premises are disturbing, I agree with him.”