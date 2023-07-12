Ukraine’s army chaplains learn about Judaism to help Jewish soldiers
Impressive initiative held at Kyiv synagogue while the country remains locked in war with Russia which invaded in February 2022
Ukraine’s army chaplains may have been a little busy of late, but in the midst of war they still made time this week to learn about Judaism at a Jewish community centre event in Kyiv.
In a show of importance, the embattled European country’s Chaplains of the Armed Forces took part in the special day at the capital’s Brodsky Central Synagogue at the invitation of the Chief Rabbinate of Ukraine.
Lt Col Oleksiy Tereshchuk from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine led the delegation, who went to learn about the Jewish religion and its application. Topics included Shabbat, kosher food, tzitzit and tefillin.
A few months ago, a Jewish chaplain – Rabbi David Milman – was officially appointed as a representative of the Chief Rabbinate in Ukraine by Chief of the General Staff for the first time in the country’s history.
This week, Milman gave a talk on the history of the people of Israel, the challenges faced by Jewish soldiers serving in the Ukrainian army, and possible solutions to overcome them, while still accommodating the necessities of war.
Despite being unable to attend the event, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman said he initiated the day of learning because he believed that non-Jewish religious officers can still understand the needs of Jewish soldiers and support them.
