Ukrainian refugee opens boxing academy in Sheffield with help from Jewish charity

A Ukrainian refugee who fled Russian bombardment has launched a boxing academy in Sheffield to support local children, with assistance from World Jewish Relief.

Oleksandr Pohodin, 35, arrived in the UK on 16 June 2022, through the Homes for Ukraine scheme with his wife Zhanna and their daughters Nika 15, Polina, eight, and six-year-old son Matvii. The family left their hometown of Chernivtsi due to near-nightly bombings following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In May 2024, Pohodin opened the Pohodin Boxing Academy at Syd’s Gym in Sheffield, working alongside coaches Syd Khaan and Benny Banaris. He previously ran a sports club in Ukraine and competed as an amateur boxer in nearly 150 fights.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The academy offers training to children and adults five days a week. “When children spend time here, it helps them develop new skills and feel more self-confidence,” Pohodin said. “I feel very successful when I know a child is happy to be here.”

World Jewish Relief, which has supported over 13,000 Ukrainians since 2022, helped Pohodin access employment support and English lessons. He also credits Sheffield boxing mentor Brendan Warburton MBE for guiding him through the process of setting up the academy.

Pohodin described Warburton as a mentor and said, “He helped me a lot; he explained to me how all this works. 100%, I think he’s my mentor.”

He said he was “infinitely grateful” to the UK government and to his host Eva Weltermann, who housed his family for a year under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. “We are grateful for every Briton who helped Ukrainians… your contribution is invaluable,” he said.

Pohodin said he was proud of Ukraine’s global boxing reputation, citing Oleksandr Usyk as a personal inspiration. “I remember when Usyk beat for the first time Tyson Fury; I am very proud he’s from Ukraine,” he said.

The academy now attracts dozens of young people from diverse backgrounds. Fourteen-year-old student Boy Quinn said: “It’s been really good training with Oleksandr. I’ve tried other sports, but when I’ve put the gloves on, they’ve never come off.”

Ukrainian trainees Katryna Stelmakh and Natali Pryima, who also fled the war, said the sessions helped their mental health and sense of belonging. “It’s not just about punching the bag; it’s therapy as well,” said Pryima.