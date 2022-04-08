UK’s former ambassador to Israel named UK’s permanent representative to Nato
David Quarrey will replace Dame Sarah MacIntosh this month.
A former British ambassador to Israel has been named the UK’s permanent representative to Nato.
The UK’s joint delegation will be led by David Quarrey, currently the Prime Minister’s international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser.
He will take over from Dame Sarah MacIntosh this month.
Boris Johnson approved the appointment of Quarrey on the recommendation from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said Quarrey is one of the UK’s most experienced senior diplomats.
He served as UK Ambassador to Israel from 2015 to 2019, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the FCDO, and director for foreign policy in the National Security Secretariat in the Cabinet Office.
He has completed postings in India and Zimbabwe, and at the UK’s Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York.
