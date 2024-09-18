United Synagogue opens new Chesed warehouse to support those in need

The Chief Rabbi this week affixed the mezuzah to the United Synagogue’s new Chesed Hub, a purpose-built warehouse located in Bushey to support members in need.

The Chesed team, previously operating out of a temporary garage space, support 150 households per week, providing essential food parcels to elderly people, those that are struggling financially, people who have a spouse in hospital and unable to cook, and those who have just come home from hospital, to give them help until they are back on their feet.

The Chief Rabbi, who was joined at the official opening by Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, and The Mayor of Hertsmere, Councillor Richard Butler said: “The new Chesed Hub is not just the hub of the US Chesed, it’s the hub of our United Synagogue because performing acts of kindness is at the centre of who we are and what we do. Chesed defines us: it’s what we always want to do and it is our hope and aspiration to inspire others.”

Oliver Dowden MP added: “The wonderful shuls in my constituency regularly come together to work for the benefit of the wider community. I want to wish everyone an early Sweet New Year and we certainly need it after one of the most challenging years in the history of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

Councillor Richard Butler said: “Coming here today reminds us politicians that we sometimes overlook the extraordinary work of our communities.”

Sharon Daniels, Head of Chesed and Volunteering at the United Synagogue, said: “Previously we were based in the garage at the United Synagogue’s central office as a temporary set-up, and we are delighted to now have a bespoke warehouse and a dedicated Hub Coordinator. This will allow us to provide a better service and a nicer environment for our volunteers.

“A very big thank you to the donors who made both the building and the food purchasing possible. Chesed means ‘loving-kindness’ and is about helping our community and also the wider community, and we hope to expand what we are able to offer as a result of this new hub.”

Around the Jewish festivals extra items are also provided, such as honey cakes for Rosh Hashanah, Mishloach Manot for Purim, and food parcels for Pesach.