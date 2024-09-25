Universal Music chief David Joseph leaves biggest job in industry to study religion
Former JFS pupil David Joseph now intends to study for a master's degree in religion and theology
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Universal Music UK chief executive David Joseph has announced he’s stepping down from the biggest job in the industry.
Joseph, a former JFS pupil, and widely regarded as one of the industry’s “nice guys” had worked for Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge for 26 years.
Confirming his decision to staff, Tottenham Hotspur fan Joseph said he plans to now study for a master’s degree in religion and theology at King’s College London.
Despite his success in the industry, Joseph is known for his down-to-earth and thoughtful persona. Awarded a CBE in 2016 for services to the music industry, Joseph, who grew up in Southgate, north London, moved from RCA in 1998 where he was head of artist development.
He had first worked with Take That in the early 1990s at RCA, bringing them over to Universal when they reformed in 2006.
Other successes include Amy Winehouse, Florence + The Machine and Sam Smith.
In his role at Universal the label has gone on to represent acts including Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, U2, Years & Years and Michael Kiwanuka. International stars include Eminem, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
In his memo to staff, Joseph wrote: “It has been an honour to work alongside you, creating something truly exceptional, a company that wasn’t only number one but also led with heart and creativity. We’ve done that together.”
He added: “This team is immensely talented, fuelled by ideas, passion, and imagination. It’s a rare privilege to wake up every day and work at the greatest company in the music industry alongside remarkable artists and their managers who have chosen you – chosen us – to be part of their lives.”
Grainge said: “David and I have worked together for 26 years, beginning when he agreed to join me in the turnaround of Polydor in the late ’90s.
“It’s been a remarkable journey. One of the many things I respect about David is that he never tried to be anyone but himself and he guided the UK company to heights in a way that was completely authentic to him. In addition, I have enormous respect for his decision to take an entirely different path after so many outstanding years at UMG. “
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.