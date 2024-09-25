Universal Music chief David Joseph leaves biggest job in industry to study religion

Universal Music UK chief executive David Joseph has announced he’s stepping down from the biggest job in the industry.

Joseph, a former JFS pupil, and widely regarded as one of the industry’s “nice guys” had worked for Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge for 26 years.

Confirming his decision to staff, Tottenham Hotspur fan Joseph said he plans to now study for a master’s degree in religion and theology at King’s College London.

Despite his success in the industry, Joseph is known for his down-to-earth and thoughtful persona. Awarded a CBE in 2016 for services to the music industry, Joseph, who grew up in Southgate, north London, moved from RCA in 1998 where he was head of artist development.

He had first worked with Take That in the early 1990s at RCA, bringing them over to Universal when they reformed in 2006.

Other successes include Amy Winehouse, Florence + The Machine and Sam Smith.

In his role at Universal the label has gone on to represent acts including Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, U2, Years & Years and Michael Kiwanuka. International stars include Eminem, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

In his memo to staff, Joseph wrote: “It has been an honour to work alongside you, creating something truly exceptional, a company that wasn’t only number one but also led with heart and creativity. We’ve done that together.”

He added: “This team is immensely talented, fuelled by ideas, passion, and imagination. It’s a rare privilege to wake up every day and work at the greatest company in the music industry alongside remarkable artists and their managers who have chosen you – chosen us – to be part of their lives.”

Grainge said: “David and I have worked together for 26 years, beginning when he agreed to join me in the turnaround of Polydor in the late ’90s.

“It’s been a remarkable journey. One of the many things I respect about David is that he never tried to be anyone but himself and he guided the UK company to heights in a way that was completely authentic to him. In addition, I have enormous respect for his decision to take an entirely different path after so many outstanding years at UMG. “