Unveiling Israel’s sporting history in pictures

Ahead of this month’s Olympics in Paris, an extraordinary collection of sporting photographs captured before the establishment of the State of Israel has been released by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.

As the world’s largest sporting event prepares to kick off on July 26th, the historic images vividly showcase a range of activities, from school gymnastics classes to competitive events including cycling and fencing.

Since the founding of the Zionist movement and the beginning of modern settlement in the land of Israel, sports have been an integral part of the Jewish community and the burgeoning State of Israel. Jewish sports associations were founded and physical education programmes were integrated into schools.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The photographs provide a glimpse into the sporting past of the Land of Israel and the State of Israel, illustrating the foundational role sports have played in our culture.

Efrat Sinai, director of archives, KKL-JNF said: “These photos reflect the Zionist sports vision that predates and follows the establishment of our state. It’s inspiring to recall the pioneering spirit and commitment to sports captured in these images, which have contributed significantly to our nation’s development.

“At KKL-JNF, we are dedicated to collecting historical materials and uncovering more pieces of our state’s past, shedding light on the extensive Zionist activities that shaped our history. Our archives team considers this a vital mission.”