US calls for UK to reverse sanctions against Israeli far-right ministers

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has criticised the UK for sanctioning two far-right Israeli ministers claiming the move did “not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war”.

In a statement on social media, he said: “These sanctions do not advance U.S.-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war.

“We remind our partners not to forget who the real enemy is. The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The UK confirmed on Tuesday it was taking action alongside Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway, against far-right Israeli government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for “inciting violence against the Palestinian people”.

Downing Street said that the two men had been sanctioned in their “personal capacities” and not “their ministries and departments”.

“As the Israeli ambassador to the UK has said in recent interviews, their statements in their ministerial capacities do not even represent government policy,” a Number 10 spokesman added.

The move, which followed an earlier announcement on the suspension of free trade talks with Israel, appeared to show that the UK was increasingly willing to tread a different path regarding policy towards Israel than the US.

Left-wing voices in Israel, and Palestinian campaigners have repeatedly called for the UK to step up its pressure on the Israeli government, over concerns that under President Donald Trump America in no longer as committed to negotiations that might lead to an eventual two-state solution.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has described Israel’s actions as “monstrous” and condemned the actions of “extremist” settlers in the West Bank, saying Netanyahu’s administration has a responsibility to intervene to halt their actions.

Israel’s government responded to the sanctions saying they were “outrageous”.

In a statement on Tuesday Ben-Gvir said: “We survived Pharaoh, we will also survive Keir Starmer. I will continue to work for Israel and the people of Israel without fear or intimidation!”

Smotrich said: “Britain has already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we will not allow it to do so again. We are determined to continue building.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said sanctions against Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich show that the Government “will not sit by” while the prospect of peace is under threat.

“The appalling rhetoric has continued unchecked. Violent perpetrators continue to act with impunity and with encouragement, so let me tell the House now – when we say something, we mean it.

“Today, we have shown, with our partners, two extremists that we will not sit by while they wreck the prospects of future peace.”