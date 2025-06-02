US envoy condemns French plan for Palestinian state: ‘Carve it out of the French Riviera’

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has sharply criticised French efforts to promote Palestinian statehood, calling the initiative “revolting” and suggesting France offer part of its own territory if it is so committed to the idea.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, the former Arkansas governor said it was “incredibly inappropriate” for Paris to push recognition of a Palestinian state while Israel is at war with Hamas in Gaza.

“It’s incredibly inappropriate amid a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against,” he said.

His remarks follow comments by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, who described recognition – with conditions – as “not only a moral duty but a political necessity”.

France is considering backing Palestinian statehood ahead of a United Nations conference it is co-hosting with Saudi Arabia from 17 to 20 June, which aims to lay out a framework for a future Palestinian state alongside Israeli security guarantees.

Macron also called for European nations to “harden the collective position” toward Israel if it fails to sufficiently address humanitarian concerns in Gaza, including potentially backing sanctions.

Huckabee, appointed to the ambassador role in April and confirmed by a narrow Senate vote, said Macron’s position ignored the trauma of 7 October and Israel’s ongoing fight against terrorism.

“7 October changed a lot of things,” he said. “If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them – carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation.”

“And I find it revolting that they think they have a right to do such a thing,” he added, confirming that the US would not take part in the June summit.

A long-time Christian Zionist and vocal supporter of West Bank settlements, Huckabee has previously denied the existence of a Palestinian nation and opposes the creation of a Palestinian state. Before taking up the post in Jerusalem, he had visited Israel dozens of times and made repeated statements in favour of Israeli annexation of disputed territories.

The US opposes Palestinian statehood outside direct talks with Israel, insisting on major reforms to the corruption-plagued Palestinian Authority.