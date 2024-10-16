US music tycoon and Gazan peace activist join hands
Ariana Grande's former manager donates $100,000 to Palestinian medical charity
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Two men from vastly different backgrounds have joined together to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the 7 October 2023 massacre of Israelis and the subsequent war between Israel and Hamas.
Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, born in Gaza but now living in the US as a resident senior fellow of the Atlantic Council, is a prominent peace campaigner and outspoken critic of Hamas. He has lost many members of his immediate family after Israeli air strikes on the Strip.
He was introduced to the philanthropist and music industry executive Scooter Braun, who helped devise the Nova exhibition, which has been travelling around American cities since May this year.
In an emotional social media posting, Alkhatib described how he had been invited by Braun, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, to become “an ally” of the Nova exhibit project. He said: “I connected with survivors and their families who lost loved ones during Hamas’s murderous massacre that killed over 1,200 Israelis. Importantly, I shared my experiences with these families and described the horrors that my family has lived through in the Gaza Strip and how I have lost dozens of them in three separate airstrikes”.
He said that Braun had demonstrated “immense capacity for empathy and kindness, acknowledging the tragedy of what took place for my family in Gaza while supporting me in my pursuit of connection with and compassion for Israeli victims of Hamas’s terrorism. He understands, and we share the view that Hamas is our common enemy”.
Alkhatib, aware that Braun had previously supported humanitarian projects to help Palestinian civilians, asked him if he would do the same for a medical charity that saves lives in the coastal enclave.
He said: “Mr Braun generously agreed to provide a $100,000 donation, which he has just sent to the International Medical Corps, which runs a field hospital and does incredible work to help desperate Palestinian civilians and patients. I am grateful for his generosity, which is actually going to make a difference for the people in Gaza. This is what pragmatic engagement, dialogue, conversations, and empathy look like and can achieve”.
Scooter Braun was singer Ariana Grande’s manager in 2017 when 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena. Speaking at the anniversary event in Los Angeles to mark a year since the 7 October massacre, Braun reflected on the global outpouring of support in the music industry after the Manchester attack, enabling a memorial concert to be held in the city two weeks later. But he did not understand why there had been no similar response after the murders at the Nova festival, which he described as the biggest single attack on a music event in the world.
After visiting Israel with members of his family in December 2023, Braun helped to create the Nova exhibit which he says will tour the world and repeat the stories of those who died and of the survivors. He was keen to emphasise that the exhibit was particularly aimed at non-Jews — “it is for humanity”.
Alkhateb added that he and Scooter Braun “share the hope that we can have empathy for all innocent people, including those stuck in a war in Gaza and those hostage families waiting for their loved ones to be released from Hamas’s captivity”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.