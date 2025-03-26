US rabbi to join Claridge’s protest over Qatari links to Hamas

A protest is set to take place this Sunday outside Claridge’s Hotel in London over its Qatari ownership and the country’s reported financial links to Hamas.

The demonstration, organised by the Iron Initiative, will take place at 12pm on Brook Street in Mayfair. It aims to raise awareness about Qatar’s alleged role in financing terrorism and to pressure Western institutions to cut ties with entities linked to Hamas.

Claridge’s is owned by the Maybourne Hotel Group, which is co-owned by former Qatari emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his cousin, ex-prime minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. Campaigners cite reports that Qatar has funnelled over £1.4 billion to Hamas, fuelling violence and spreading extremist propaganda.

Among those attending is Rabbi Pini Dunner, senior rabbi of Beverly Hills Synagogue in Los Angeles, who will be travelling to the UK to take part. He has been a prominent voice in the US since the 7 October Hamas attacks in Israel, highlighting Qatar’s connections to Hamas and its role in spreading antisemitism and anti-Israel propaganda.

The protest is part of a wider campaign to raise public awareness of Qatar’s financial and political ties to Hamas and to question the presence of Qatari-owned luxury assets in the UK.