VANESSA FELTZ OPINION: Join our lockdown in support of the hostages
On Sunday 11 February more than 100 padlocks carrying the names of hostages will be attached to the Lovelock Hostage Bridge
On 7 October, about 250 innocent people experienced the unimaginably distressing nightmare of being dragged from the tranquility of Israel into Gaza.
For more than 120 days vulnerable old men and women, teenagers and a baby, for God’s sake, have been suffering in excruciating conditions.
Hostages released from Gaza have reported horrendous conditions: food deprived; tormented; no access to showers; without medication; and relentlessly assaulted by their captors. Often in dark, cold and intimidating tunnels.
I have been privileged to capitalise upon various platforms advocating for their release – and not so privileged to have been insulted and trolled with an ongoing cascade of toxic abuse, insults, threats and curses in return.
And yet, like many in the community, feel a constant undercurrent of inadequacy and impotence.
I also don’t think I’ve been the only one to be perturbed and concerned by the lack of exposure the hostage plight is securing in the media. This is one of the most outrageous, savage and momentous events imaginable and yet, after a few days of intense coverage, the news agenda has moved on and eclipsed this desperate situation.
So, when my best friend Marcel recently mentioned he was working on a creative initiative to support the hostages, I didn’t hesitate to offer help. When chairing Young Jewish Care, Marcel challenged committees to shake off the old-fashioned ways and deliver fresh and innovative fundraising events. He trumpeted the mantra: ‘Spit in the face of convention’.
Well, Marcel’s idea to generate awareness and sympathy for the hostages’ plight certainly does that.
You may well wish to bring your own padlock or you can pick one up from JW3’s reception. Every participant will be contributing to the creation of an ever-growing display of love for the hostages.
The Lovelock Hostage Bridge will be visually reminiscent of the padlock-covered bridges sprouting-up all over the world, with each padlock symbolising the everlasting bond between lovers. However, this bridge (linking JW3’s entrance to Finchley Road) will be an ever-growing display of love and solidarity towards the hostages.
On Sunday 11 February more than 100 padlocks carrying the names of hostages will be attached to the bridge. Alongside these padlocks, those signed by hostage family members will also be added, as will ones signed by: me; Alan Yentob, Alastair Campbell, Howard Jacobson, Lily Ebert, Manor Solomon, Sir Martin Sorrell, Dame Maureen Lipman, Nick Ferrari, Rachel Riley, Simon Sebag Montefiore, Sir Simon Schama and Tracy-Ann Oberman. Plus a padlock signed by Uri Geller, bent of course!
From 2.30pm anyone who wants to support the hostages in this imaginative and powerful way is invited to come to the Lovelock Hostage Bridge and attach their own padlock.
And those who are abroad are encouraged to send signed padlocks to JW3, which will ensure that their padlocks also populate this emotive work of art.
How wonderful it will be to have a place where we can not only demonstrate love for the hostages but we can contemplate and connect; it will be a cathartic experience.
Most importantly, I’m convinced that with the support of the community and sympathisers around, the Lovelock Hostage Bridge will secure media coverage globally and increase the volume of the call to bring them home now.
- The Lovelock Hostage Bridge opens from 2.30pm on Sunday 11 February and from 10am-10pm daily from Sunday to Thursday thereafter.
