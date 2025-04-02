VAT on private schools discriminates against Charedi community, High Court told
Legal action claims independent school education 'essential' for Strictly Orthodox parents
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Adding VAT to private school fees discriminates against parents of Strictly Orthodox children who say access to an independent school which follows their particular faith is “essential”, the High Court has been told.
Legal action has begun against the government’s policy by parents from a variety of backgrounds claiming that VAT on school fees is a breach of human rights law and discriminatory on grounds including religion, nationality, disability and mental health.
Two parents of Strictly Orthodox Jewish children are part of the legal challenge which began in the High Court on Monday.
In a statement released by Chinuch UK, a mother involved with the legal case, said tax hikes were “ a direct threat to families like mine”.
“These measures jeopardise the very foundation of our lives: my livelihood, my children’s education, rooted in our faith, and the stability we have worked so hard to maintain. Losing access to schools that align with our religious beliefs leaves us feeling powerless.”
She said she was “begging for these measures to be scrapped… Without intervention, we will lose everything we have built for our children’s future.”
Two of those bringing the claim have children with special educational needs, and say there is “no alternative state school provision in the area that can meet their needs”.
Ahead of the High Court hearing a Treasury spokesperson said:“We want to ensure all children have the best chance in life to succeed.
“Ending tax breaks on private schools will help to raise the revenue needed to break down the barriers of opportunity for children and young people across the country.”
The Treasury also argue the policy would not have “a significant impact on the number of pupils attending private schools overall.”
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has aimed to raise £1.5 billion from the tax on private education, with the money used to pay for extra teachers in state schools.
Also amongst those bringing the case are Muslim family who say they moved to the UK “specifically to access an Islamic education” for their daughter. The parents, a taxi driver and cleaner, say the affordability of the girl’s faith school is a key factor in being able to send her there.
SPeaking outside the hearing Stephen White, whose children attend Bradford Christian school, a private faith school in West Yorkshire, claimed: “We all make a sacrifice to send them there, and it’s wrong, because we’re actually saving the state a load of money.”
The government is fighting the judicial review claims, which have been fast-tracked to give parents certainty ahead of the new school year starting in September.
In opening arguments for the families, Lord Pannick KC said the parents of one autistic child with communication and sensory processing difficulties had moved their child to an independent school after the child was unable to cope with the noise and size of a state primary school.
The parents paid private school fees using a disability living allowance. But the 20% increase in fees from adding VAT meant the child “will be forced to leave the school and return to a state primary school of the sort which was unable to meet his educational needs”, Pannick told the court.
James Eadie KC, representing the Treasury, HMRC and the Department for Education, said local authorities paid the fees of pupils with assessed special needs who had a private school placement as part of an education health and care plan (EHCP) agreed between councils and parents.
More than 1 million children with special needs but without an EHCP go to mainstream state schools in England.
The VAT policy will also apply to private schools in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which have differing forms of provision.
The hearing before Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Newey and Mr Justice Chamberlain concludes on Thursday, with a decision expected some time after.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.