VOICE OF THE JEWISH NEWS: Ireland recognises Palestine. Who’ll be its Dublin envoy… Yahya bloody Sinwar?
This week's editorial reflects on Ireland, Norway and Spain's shabby, shameful, shameless decision to legitimise medieval terrorism.
Just eight months after terrorists brutally attacked Israel, committing horrific acts of execution, torture, beheading, rape, and burning children and adults alive, Norway, Ireland, and Spain have outrageously decided to officially recognise Palestine as a state.
This shabby, shameful, shameless decision is simply an endorsement of medieval terrorism, made in the middle of a brutal war where Israel is fighting for its very survival on seven different fronts. It displays cold contempt for the families of the 125 hostages who have been living a nightmare since 7 October, as well as for the survivors of the massacre. Innocent children, women, the ill, and the elderly are still languishing in Gaza’s dungeons.
How on earth can these countries recognise a state while Hamas is still active and more popular than ever? If they were so desperate to grant full diplomatic status to Palestine, why didn’t they do it before October 7? Better yet, why not wait until the war is over and Hamas is wiped out? This reckless and disgraceful move spits in the face of all those suffering from Hamas’s reign of untold terror.
This recognition is a grotesque reward for the most evil people on earth, who dream of committing atrocities like those of 7 October over and over again. It also raises far more questions than it answers.
Who will represent this Palestinian state? The deeply corrupt and widely despised Palestinian Authority, which has refused to hold elections for almost two decades? It’s politically defunct, Holocaust denying president, Mahmoud Abbas, is 19 years into a four-year term. Hamas? Or the other two major terrorist groups infecting Gaza and the West Bank, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine?
What will its borders be? If the Palestinian state is based on the 1967 borders, it cannot exist without formal peace talks with Israel. Recognising a state within borders that are not mutually agreed upon by the warring parties is delusional. Who’ll be Palestine’s ambassador to Dublin? Yahya bloody Sinwar?
If borders and formal agreements are simply irrelevant, why not recognise a Catalonian state? Or Quebec, Tibet or Western Sahara?
This recognition is an indefensible insult to the memory of the 1,200 people who were massacred in the most barbaric ways imaginable.
Shame on Norway, shame on Ireland and shame on Spain for trampling on their graves for petty political gain.
