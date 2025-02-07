VOICE OF THE JN: Beware presidents bearing ideas of Israel’s far right

Whether in the diplomatic words of Keir Starmer or the more forthright tone of Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, Donald Trump brought the world together on Tuesday night in opposition to his plan to forcibly relocate Gaza’s population.

While many including in our community will rightly recognise the need for fresh thinking in order to avoid repeating the failures of the past – and it’s hard to even begin conceiving of two states in the near future – the idea of replacing the goal of two states for something more akin to an Itamar Ben Gvir manifesto should be enough to raise major concerns.

Was it simply a tactical move on the part of a president who has already shown how persuasive he can be in the region? Few other than Trump’s inner circle may know for sure.

