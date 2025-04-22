London Marathon runners urged to honour each of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza

The UK arm of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum is searching for 59 London Marathon runners to dedicate their race this Sunday to the hostages still held in Gaza.

Ahead of one of the biggest sporting events of the year, the volunteer based organisation wants to hear from participants proud to wear a tee-shirt personalised with the name of a hostage.

Co-leader of the Forum, Nivi Feldman told Jewish News: “The families of the hostages are deeply touched. They’re moved beyond words that runners are choosing to carry their loved ones’ names across 26.2 miles — keeping their ongoing struggle in the public eye, reminding the world they are not forgotten. Your steps are their hope. Thank you for standing with them.”

The 2025 London Marathon is on Sunday 27 April, covers 26.2 miles across the city and more than 56,000 runners are expected.

To sign up to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum London Marathon WhatsApp group, click here.