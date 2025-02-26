WATCH: Thousands line streets for Bibas family funeral
Yarden Bibas’s sister Ofri writes on social media post: 'Through the window, I see today a broken nation'
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Thousands of Israelis, many waving national flags or orange balloons, lined the streets on Wednesday morning as a funeral procession took place for the three murdered members of the Bibas family whose capture by Hamas terrorists on 7 October 2023 gripped the world.
Shiri Bibas and her two red-headed sons, Ariel, aged four at the time of the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, and baby Kfir, just nine months old, were finally returned to their devastated family last week — though not before Hamas played another cruel psychological trick by sending back the remains of an unknown Gazan woman, instead of Shiri, aged 32.
Crowds began gathering in Rishon Lezion this morning, with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum urging Israelis to stand alongside the route with Israeli flags in their honour.
The funerals were due to be held near the family’s home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, at a private ceremony in Zohar, with eulogies to be live-streamed from 11:30 a.m.(9.30 am UK time).
Yarden Bibas, the bereaved husband and father, himself released from captivity in Gaza only weeks ago, expressed gratitude to the crowds, who stood on the roads as the funeral vans, bearing the yellow ribbon on their bonnets symbolising all the hostages, drove slowly towards the cemetery, accompanied by a motorcycle police escort. The orange balloons echoed an earlier campaign on behalf of the Bibas family when it was hoped that the children were still alive.
Hamas repeatedly maintained that the family had died months ago as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. But forensic examinations which took place in Israel when the bodies were finally recovered revealed that not only had the children been murdered — but then had been mutilated so that it appeared they had died as a result of Israeli bombing. This information was made public at Yarden Bibas’s request. He was directly duped by Hamas on his release, when he was led to believe his family had survived the 7 October attack. The terrible news that they were dead was only broken to him when he finally returned to Israel.
Yarden’s sister Ofri Bibas, wrote in a social media post: “Through the window, I see today a broken nation.” She added: “We will not rise or be rehabilitated until the last of the hostages is home.”
The presidential residence in Jerusalem was lit up in orange in tribute to the family and much Knesset discussion of legislation was put on hold until after the funerals.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.