Watchdog probes aid charity over possible links to pro-Hamas news network
The independent regulator confirmed on Tuesday it had opened a statutory inquiry into the charity in May
An aid charity is under investigation by the Charity Commission over concerns it may have links to a news agency that promotes the Hamas terrorist group.
World Aid Convoy, which aims to provide relief and assistance to victims of war and natural disaster, caused concerns it was soliciting funds through Gaza Now in social media posts and private messaging service Telegram.
The charity, which has been registered since 2014, was also referred to in posts shared on Telegram’s “Gaza Now” and “Gaza Now in English” channels.
It began engaging with World Aid Convoy in March and initial contact with its trustees gave rise to more concerns about the charity’s management and governance.
The inquiry will try to determine what, if any, links there are between the charity and Gaza Now, if any funds have been provided either directly or via partners and if these funds can be fully accounted for.
Established in 2006, Gaza Now is a news agency based in the Palestinian territory which has seen a growth in popularity since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October.
It has been accused of taking a pro-Hamas stance on the conflict.
Gaza Now and its alleged founders, Aozma Sultana and Mustafa Ayash, were sanctioned and made subject to a full asset freeze by the Government in March under the suspicion that they were involved in terrorism.
A separate inquiry into Ms Sultana was launched by the Charity Commission in April, amid “serious concerns” that public donations meant for humanitarian aid in Gaza were instead providing financial support for Gaza Now.
The Charity Commission said any association between charities and terrorism or extremism was “very serious” and was “damaging to public trust and confidence in the sector”.
A report on the World Aid Convoy inquiry’s findings and any action taken will be published once it has concluded.
