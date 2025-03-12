‘We are lionesses’: Julia Haart and Nova Festival survivor share strength and survival

Julia Haart, the self-made businesswoman, bestselling author, and star of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, joined an influential group of voices at Migdal Ohr UK’s International Women’s Day Lunch on Monday to honour the strength and resilience of Israeli women.

Held at Home Grown in Marylebone, the lunch gathered prominent female figures from the Jewish community, with award-winning Sunday Times columnist Sarah Jossel serving as host. The event aimed to raise funds for Afikei Ohr, Migdal Ohr’s programme supporting at-risk young women in Israel.

Haart, known for leaving the ultra-Orthodox community and building a path as a business leader, spoke passionately about gender equality and the systemic barriers women face: “When a man is successful, he’s a captain of industry, an innovator. What do they call successful women? Something far less respectful.”

Since the October 7 attacks, Haart has been outspoken in her support for Israel, making a visit to witness the devastation first hand. “I never had an emotional connection to Israel before. And then, in one instant, it all changed. I was enraged. How dare they mess with my country, my people?” she said, recalling her time in Gaza with an active unit.

Beyond activism, Haart continues to challenge industry norms, using fashion as a tool for empowerment. “Fashion is something I’ve loved forever. I think I drew my first handbag when I was five,” she said. But for her, clothing is about more than aesthetics; it’s about freedom.

Frustrated by the limitations of traditional shapewear, she asked, “Why is shapewear always beige, black, or white? Why can’t it be something you actually want to wear?” Determined to change this, she created garments with built-in support that allow women to feel comfort and confident in everyday clothing. “The fabric we create, it’s insanely comfortable. It feels like velvet.”

The event also featured a harrowing testimony from Natalie Sanandaji, a Nova Festival survivor and Public Affairs Officer at the Combat Antisemitism Movement. She described the moment that the attack unfolded: “Imagine Coachella, but instead of music, there are rockets overhead, and no one panics. That’s Israel’s reality.”

Sanandaji recounted how she and her friends initially dismissed the warning sirens as routine until gunfire erupted. “I started speaking out because I realised I was still dissociating, but it gave me the ability to share my story without breaking down,” she said, determined to raise awareness.

Reflecting on the resilience of both survivors and the women in the room, she added: “The strongest activists today are women. We are lionesses.”

