‘We won’t stop causing terror’: more than one hundred Jewish institutions in Canada receive chilling death threats

Identical bomb threats have been sent to more than one hundred Jewish institutions in cities across Canada.

Headlined “Bombs in the building”, the warnings were emailed just after 0500 local time on Wednesday morning to hospitals, synagogues, companies and government institutions.

Several synagogues in Montreal are amongst those targeted.

Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a statement that the Jewish community “has had enough of these attacks and threats, and we’ve had enough of the empty words of sympathy from political leaders.”

In a statement posted to Twitter/X, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “I’m disgusted at reports that more than 100 Jewish institutions across Canada were targeted by threats today. This is blatant antisemitism. The RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is in contact with local law enforcement to investigate, and we’re working with them to keep Jewish Canadians safe.”

Also taking to social media, Toronto Police said they “are aware of threats made via email to Jewish organizations across Canada. Today, TPS attended bldgs in the Bathurst St & Sheppard Ave W area for a bomb threat. The bldgs were evacuated as a precaution and cleared. We are continuing to address the possible impact in Toronto.”

Canadian human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer wrote: “Canada is not the same country I grew up in. Today three synagogues I went to as a child were targeted by bomb threats. This comes after numerous shootings and other attacks on Jewish institutions across the country. Government leaders need to stop appeasing the antisemites.”

The news comes against a backdrop of increasing antisemitism across the country, with B’nai Brith Canada’s annual report in May claiming that antisemitic incidents had doubled in 2023, including 77 that were violent.