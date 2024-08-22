‘We won’t stop causing terror’: more than one hundred Jewish institutions in Canada receive chilling death threats
'You will all end up in a pool of blood': synagogues and doctors targeted via email with identical bomb threat on Wednesday morning
Identical bomb threats have been sent to more than one hundred Jewish institutions in cities across Canada.
Headlined “Bombs in the building”, the warnings were emailed just after 0500 local time on Wednesday morning to hospitals, synagogues, companies and government institutions.
Several synagogues in Montreal are amongst those targeted.
Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a statement that the Jewish community “has had enough of these attacks and threats, and we’ve had enough of the empty words of sympathy from political leaders.”
In a statement posted to Twitter/X, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “I’m disgusted at reports that more than 100 Jewish institutions across Canada were targeted by threats today. This is blatant antisemitism. The RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is in contact with local law enforcement to investigate, and we’re working with them to keep Jewish Canadians safe.”
Also taking to social media, Toronto Police said they “are aware of threats made via email to Jewish organizations across Canada. Today, TPS attended bldgs in the Bathurst St & Sheppard Ave W area for a bomb threat. The bldgs were evacuated as a precaution and cleared. We are continuing to address the possible impact in Toronto.”
Canadian human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer wrote: “Canada is not the same country I grew up in. Today three synagogues I went to as a child were targeted by bomb threats. This comes after numerous shootings and other attacks on Jewish institutions across the country. Government leaders need to stop appeasing the antisemites.”
The news comes against a backdrop of increasing antisemitism across the country, with B’nai Brith Canada’s annual report in May claiming that antisemitic incidents had doubled in 2023, including 77 that were violent.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.