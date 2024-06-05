Wes Streeting helps Jewish Care raise £5.3m at glittering annual dinner
Addressing 1,000 guests, Streeting acknowledged that it has been “an incredibly difficult year for the Jewish community”.
Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that the Labour Party would be committed to the recognition of a “Palestinian State”.
Speaking to Jewish News ahead of the general election next month, Streeting said: “We want to see the recognition of a Palestinian State. We want this to be recognised with the international community.” He added that the “safety and security” of Israel was also key.
Asked whether the creation of a Palestinian State after the October 7 atrocities would be rewarding Hamas’ actions, Streeting said: “No”.
Streeting, who is standing for re-election as the Labour parliamentary candidate for Ilford North, made the comments at a fundraiser for Jewish Care on Monday night.
Addressing around 1,000 guests at the dinner, Streeting acknowledged that it has been “an incredibly difficult year for the Jewish community”. He pledged that a Labour Party led by Sir Keir Starmer would “not leave you to fight antisemitism alone”.
He went on to praise the work carried out by Jewish Care, which relies on £20 million every year to run its services. Streeting described the organisation as “an inspiration to me and our whole country,” adding: “You don’t just provide accommodation, you provide homes.”
The event – which raised key funds for the Jewish community’s largest health and social welfare charity – was attended by leaders across the political spectrum, including Mike Freer, the outgoing Tory MP for Finchley & Golders Green. Lady Victoria Starmer, the wife of Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer also attended.
In a video message played to guests, Sir Keir pledged his commitment to combating antisemitism, both “in the Labour Party and this country,” adding: “We stand alongside you today.”
Sir Keir – who spoke about his wife’s Jewish family and “gathering together on Friday evenings” – praised Jewish Care’s services, saying: “It is not just about the physical care; the washing, the dressing and feeding people – it is about caring for the entire person.”
Lord Levy, Jewish Care’s Life President, described Sir Keir as a “true friend to our community”. He also thanked the charity’s key figures, staff and 3,000 volunteers, as well as paying tribute to former donors who died this year, including: Lord Jacob Rothschild, Richard Harris and Ruth Lewis.
Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg described Jewish Care as a “lifesaver for a good number of us – it is a priceless haven to us survivors.”
He added: “It has never been more important for us to come together as a Jewish community, to be proud and celebrate our Jewishness.”
At the event, around 20 guests came together to form a minyan as Mr Goldberg said Kaddish for a relative.
The event, which raised £5.3m for the charity was held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor Hotel in central London.
