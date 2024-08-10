White House: Smotrich ‘jeopardising’ hostages’ lives
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused Israeli extremist finance minister of undermining ceasefire hopes
A top White House official has blamed Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other far-right Israeli politicians for obstructing a deal that would bring about a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of hostages.
President Joe Biden and other U.S. and global officials have criticised Netanyahu’s far-right allies in the past, including after Oct. 7. But the pointedness of National Security Council spokesman John Kirby’s remarks in a call Friday with reporters reflects how deeply Biden is invested in talks taking place next week to wrap up a ceasefire-for-hostages deal. Kirby accused Smotrich of endangering hostages’ lives.
“We’ve seen some statements from some quarters in Israel over recent days attacking the deal,” Kirby said.
“I just want to underscore how wrong this is, not only in substance, but also jeopardising the lives of the hostages and running counter to Israel’s own national security interests,” he said. “Some critics, like Mr. Smotrich, for example, have claimed that the hostage deals are a surrender to Hamas or that hostages should not be exchanged for prisoners. Mr. Smotrich essentially suggests that the war ought to go on indefinitely without pause and with the lives of the hostages of no real concern at all.”
Kirby added, “His arguments are dead wrong. They’re misleading the Israeli public.”
Smotrich, who is also in charge of West Bank settlements, in a social media post on Friday called a recent joint statement by mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar “twisted” and “delusional” for equating hostages to Palestinian prisoners who would be released as part of a deal. The statement says, “The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal.”
Smotrich said the deal as described would be tantamount to “surrender” to Hamas and called on Netanyahu not to “fall into this trap.”
Kirby praised Netanyahu for agreeing to send a delegation to the talks, slated to take place Thursday in Cairo or in Doha.
“Mr. Netanyahu has said that he supports the deal and let’s not forget, the proposal that was put forward, the basic framework of this thing was an Israeli proposal,” Kirby said. “So they’ve said they’re behind it. We just need to get it done.”
Netanyahu has endorsed the deal but also spoken publicly about pressing ahead to “total victory” and rebuffing “external” pressures to end the war.
Kirby opened the briefing with his lengthy attack on Smotrich, and the statement could be seen as related to Netanyahu’s concerns that Smotrich and his allies would leave the government over the deal. Opposition parties have said they would support any deal from outside the government, and Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, does not reconvene until after the High Holidays in October. That could give Netanyahu time to save his government or set up a new one if he signs onto the deal.
Kirby also emphasized throughout the call that Biden was relaying troops and weapons to the Middle East in the face of Iran’s threat to retaliate for Israel’s presumed assassination of a Hamas leader on its soil, and Hezbollah’s threats to retaliate for Israel’s assassination of its military chief.
“He has directed that we do everything possible to defend Israel, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.
The joint U.S.-Egypt-Qatar statement was unusually blunt in its impatience, reflecting Biden’s stated desire to end the war before he leaves office in January.
“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay,” it said. “It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement.”
