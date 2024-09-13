Wiener Holocaust Library set to open following major renovations
The world's oldest Holocaust studies library and research centre re-opens its doors on 20th September with exhibition on Jewish émigré sculptor, Fred Kormis
An exhibition exploring the life and work of a little-known Jewish émigré artist marks the re-opening of one of the world’s leading and most extensive archives on the Holocaust.
Closed for refurbishment works since 22nd July, the Wiener Holocaust Library re-opens on 20th September with an exhibit on Fred Kormis.
The renovation of the central London venue marks the first large modernisation of the space since it moved to Russell Square in 2011.
Driven by his conscience to reveal he was Jewish in the early 1930s, thus destroying his career in Weimar Germany, Kormis fled the Nazis to London where he worked to re-establish his artistic reputation, and went on to create the first ever Holocaust memorial in Britain – all the while using sculpture and printmaking to make sense of his experiences as a Prisoner of War, a refugee, and an exile.
The exhibition is drawn from the Library’s unique refugee family papers collections and reunites some of Kormis’ most significant artworks from museums and private collections across the country.
A spokesperson told Jewish News: “We have completely refurbished the space with new up-to-date cabinets which will enhance our ability to showcase our vital collections. Our programme of free public exhibitions is one of the most crucial ways that people can engage with the original evidence that we have in our archive. We hope it will give people renewed impetus to come and visit this exhibition and those to come – in particular during this time in which learning about antisemitism and where it can lead could not be more important.”
The Library’s collection includes more than one million items including published and unpublished works, press cuttings, photographs and eyewitness testimony.
Click here for further information on the exhibition, which runs until February 2025.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.