Jewish cemetery first to track wildlife with app
150-year old site is first United Synagogue cemetery to adopt innovative wildlife app iNaturalist
Willesden Jewish Cemetery has become the first United Synagogue burial ground to use an app for tracking local wildlife, flora, and fauna.
Volunteers at its House of Life heritage centre have adopted social network iNaturalist to connect people to nature, increase biodiversity at the site and encourage visitors to be part of efforts to monitor them.
Miriam Marson, head of heritage at the United Synagogue, told Jewish News: “By involving the community in documenting the biodiversity here, we not only provide a way for everyone to contribute positively to environmental sustainability but also help a create an appreciation of cemeteries as places of both memory and life.“
She added that “research and experience show that green spaces, especially those with historical and cultural significance, play a vital role in supporting community and mental well-being, offering opportunities for contemplation, reflection and connection.”
In a natural world survey from 2024, Willesden Cemetery, a Faith Climate Ambassador for Brent Council, recorded 36 species including honey bees and butterflies.
- Visitors to Willesden Jewish Cemetery are invited to join a biodiversity and heritage walk on Monday 7 April. Click here for further details
