Grapes of wrath: Israeli wineries endure and adapt during wartime
Help to support the Israeli wine industry at a special event at JW3 in September
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Israel is fighting battles on many fronts – some of which many of us don’t even realise. Not many speak of it, but the Israeli wine industry is deeply suffering and struggling to recover. Every week, at least one more winery is added to the list of war casualties and Avivim Winery was completely destroyed in the fourth missile attack upon it.
The vineyard of Ramot Naftali Winery sustained further damage from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes, causing a massive fire in the vineyard area that destroyed half of the Syrah grape yield. The intense heat of the flames, which reached the vineyard, dried out the leaves and the budding grapes.
Tulip Winery lost its stunning Syrah vineyard, rendering it impossible to harvest this year. The damage here stems from a different source: for nearly nine months, the area has been designated a closed military zone, and the vineyard in Kfar Yuval has simply withered away, as access for essential vineyard maintenance – from pruning to harvesting – has been completely barred during this period.
Just a week ago, Pelter Winery in the Golan Heights suffered a direct hit to its vineyards, resulting in the burning of about five acres on the Lebanese border. The Galilee Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz grapevines, which would have produced about over 12k bottles, instantly obliterated. If they can rehabilitate and replant the vineyard, they may be able to yield wine in another four years. This represents millions of shekels in damages and secondary losses for additional suppliers to the winery.
And yet… production continues and we can still buy these incredible wines and support this industry. In September, Wine Ambassador Tal Sunderland-Cohen is hosting a very special evening of Israeli Wine Tasting at JW3 where you can learn about the wines, sample them and buy them. Click here to learn more.
Tal Sunderland-Cohen is a wine journalist for the Jewish News and previously worked with Israel’s financial newspaper, Globes, and Wine & Gourmet magazine for many years. He also authored the book Wine Trails of Israel and hosted the Hebrew Wine Passions video series. Through his gastronomic consultancy, Eshkolot, Tal advises wineries, hotels, and food producers on a wide range of issues, including import/export, wine bar design, and wine list curation.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.