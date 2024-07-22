Grapes of wrath: Israeli wineries endure and adapt during wartime

Israel is fighting battles on many fronts – some of which many of us don’t even realise. Not many speak of it, but the Israeli wine industry is deeply suffering and struggling to recover. Every week, at least one more winery is added to the list of war casualties and Avivim Winery was completely destroyed in the fourth missile attack upon it.

The vineyard of Ramot Naftali Winery sustained further damage from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes, causing a massive fire in the vineyard area that destroyed half of the Syrah grape yield. The intense heat of the flames, which reached the vineyard, dried out the leaves and the budding grapes.

Tulip Winery lost its stunning Syrah vineyard, rendering it impossible to harvest this year. The damage here stems from a different source: for nearly nine months, the area has been designated a closed military zone, and the vineyard in Kfar Yuval has simply withered away, as access for essential vineyard maintenance – from pruning to harvesting – has been completely barred during this period.

Just a week ago, Pelter Winery in the Golan Heights suffered a direct hit to its vineyards, resulting in the burning of about five acres on the Lebanese border. The Galilee Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz grapevines, which would have produced about over 12k bottles, instantly obliterated. If they can rehabilitate and replant the vineyard, they may be able to yield wine in another four years. This represents millions of shekels in damages and secondary losses for additional suppliers to the winery.

And yet… production continues and we can still buy these incredible wines and support this industry. In September, Wine Ambassador Tal Sunderland-Cohen is hosting a very special evening of Israeli Wine Tasting at JW3 where you can learn about the wines, sample them and buy them. Click here to learn more.

Tal Sunderland-Cohen is a wine journalist for the Jewish News and previously worked with Israel’s financial newspaper, Globes, and Wine & Gourmet magazine for many years. He also authored the book Wine Trails of Israel and hosted the Hebrew Wine Passions video series. Through his gastronomic consultancy, Eshkolot, Tal advises wineries, hotels, and food producers on a wide range of issues, including import/export, wine bar design, and wine list curation.