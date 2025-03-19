WIZO fashion show raises £13k
Community volunteers take to the catwalk to support domestic abuse victims in Israel
A charity fashion show in London raised £13k to support domestic abuse victims in Israel.
The WIZO UK event on 12 March saw 135 guest fill Italian womenswear designer James Lakeland’s showrooms in east Finchley, as volunteers from across the community took to the catwalk to model outfits from his collections.
The show was organised by the charity’s Rotem Committee; led by its chair and the charity’s honorary president Ronit Ribak-Madari, it dedicates its efforts to supporting those affected by the 7 October atrocities.
Giving the appeal was journalist Sandy Rashty, who met with several women supported by WIZO UK. Addressing the room, she said: “I had the privilege of speaking to an Israeli, a mother, who has left her abusive husband. Like other men, he was a soldier – a fighter in an elite unit. One day, many in his unit were killed in combat.
“The trauma never left, there were ramifications. He exerted control over his wife, his family. He was verbally abusive and would lift his arm towards her face in threat, though he never actually struck her. She grew up, in her words, as a ‘real Israeli woman, a tough woman’. Perhaps that’s why it took her so long to leave.”
She went on to tell the story of another Israeli who found refuge with WIZO. Raised in an abusive home, she was physically attacked as an adult by her husband – who she eventually left. “She started celebrating life, going to the Nova music festival with friends – friends she lost on 7th October. The attack led to a resurface of fear and of trauma. She said that without WIZO she would not know where to turn.”
Designer James Lakeland said: “I have a strong affiliation with WIZO, because my mother, when she was alive, always supported it. Our fashion show together was something really special.”
WIZO UK honorary president Ronit Ribak-Madari said the event demonstrated how the organisation is “helping to fashion a way forward for women in Israel who cannot, at the present time, see themselves walking along any pathway towards a joyful future.
“Our wonderful supporters kindly donated everything, from food, goody-bags, event management and hair styling to ensure we raised as much money as possible, in order to design opportunities to change lives, rebuild futures and ensure that women are given every support and opportunity to find their way to a happy, safe and secure tomorrow.”
