Wolfson Hillel crowned national primary school football champions

Wolfson Hillel Primary School has been crowned national champions in the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) Pokémon Primary Schools’ Cup, emerging victorious from a field of over 5,000 schools to win one of the country’s leading youth football tournament.

The London Jewish school triumphed in the final held at Stoke City FC, defeating Booker Avenue Junior School 2-0 in a match described as a “thrilling” conclusion to months of regional and national knockout rounds.

Led by coach Adam Warner and parent assistant Rob Glass, the Year 6 squad had already won borough, county and regional titles – taking the Enfield, Middlesex and South East London championships – to secure their place on the national stage.

The winning team included: Noah Beckwith (GK), Callum Livingstone, Asher Kramer, Max Reynolds (Captain), Jonathan Benjamin, Daniel Ward, Eli Aarami, Robert Fitch, Cooper Glass, and Leo Abrahams.

Coach Warner hailed the squad’s effort: “They’ve worked incredibly hard all season and shown real character, teamwork and sportsmanship. To come through a tournament that started with 5,000 schools and lift the national trophy is an unbelievable achievement.”

Captain Max Reynolds added: “Every player gave everything for the team. To lift the trophy with all my friends was the best feeling ever.”

The school’s co-headteacher Alex Kingston praised the result as the culmination of years of dedication. “Their friendship, teamwork and determination have been the foundation of their success – and what a way to end their primary school journey together.”

Now in its third year, the ESFA Pokémon Primary Schools’ Cup saw more than 50,000 children compete nationally, with the finals held at Stoke City’s stadium.

Wolfson Hillel’s victory marks a rare national-level win for a Jewish state school and comes amid growing investment in competitive sport across the UK’s Jewish schools sector.

The team wore their now-iconic sky blue and white kit throughout the tournament.