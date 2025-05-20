Wolfson Hillel crowned national primary school football champions
Jewish primary school clinches ESFA Pokémon Cup title – a competition for 5,000 schools nationwide – with 2-0 final win at Stoke City FC
Wolfson Hillel Primary School has been crowned national champions in the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) Pokémon Primary Schools’ Cup, emerging victorious from a field of over 5,000 schools to win one of the country’s leading youth football tournament.
The London Jewish school triumphed in the final held at Stoke City FC, defeating Booker Avenue Junior School 2-0 in a match described as a “thrilling” conclusion to months of regional and national knockout rounds.
Led by coach Adam Warner and parent assistant Rob Glass, the Year 6 squad had already won borough, county and regional titles – taking the Enfield, Middlesex and South East London championships – to secure their place on the national stage.
The winning team included: Noah Beckwith (GK), Callum Livingstone, Asher Kramer, Max Reynolds (Captain), Jonathan Benjamin, Daniel Ward, Eli Aarami, Robert Fitch, Cooper Glass, and Leo Abrahams.
Coach Warner hailed the squad’s effort: “They’ve worked incredibly hard all season and shown real character, teamwork and sportsmanship. To come through a tournament that started with 5,000 schools and lift the national trophy is an unbelievable achievement.”
Captain Max Reynolds added: “Every player gave everything for the team. To lift the trophy with all my friends was the best feeling ever.”
The school’s co-headteacher Alex Kingston praised the result as the culmination of years of dedication. “Their friendship, teamwork and determination have been the foundation of their success – and what a way to end their primary school journey together.”
Now in its third year, the ESFA Pokémon Primary Schools’ Cup saw more than 50,000 children compete nationally, with the finals held at Stoke City’s stadium.
Wolfson Hillel’s victory marks a rare national-level win for a Jewish state school and comes amid growing investment in competitive sport across the UK’s Jewish schools sector.
The team wore their now-iconic sky blue and white kit throughout the tournament.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.