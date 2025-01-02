World Bowls Tour revokes ban on Israeli bowlers
Decision follows furious reaction to ban three Israeli players from taking part in this month's World Indoor Bowls Championships
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israeli players will be allowed to compete in the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Norfolk after tournament organisers revoked a ban on them competing in the event.
The World Bowls Tour (WBT) had claimed there had been a “significant escalation in related political concerns” after the involvement of three Israeli bowlers at the Scottish International Open in August.
But in a new statement on December 31 it was confirmed that Daniel Alonim, Amnon Amar and Itai Rigbi could now compete in this month’s tournament after “significant additional security measures” had been put in place.
The announcement came on the same day that 100 MPs and peers had written a letter to WBT expressing anger at the decision to stop the Israelis taking part.
Organised by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Antisemitism, the letter noted the parliamentarians’ “profound concern” over the decision.
A government spokesperson told BBC Sport the decision was a matter for international sport federations and the national representatives to these federations, but added it was “deeply disappointing”.
The Conservative Friends of Israel, and UK Lawyers For Israel organisations had also expressed their own anger at the ban.
MP Rupert Lowe, whose Great Yarmouth constituency includes Hopton-on-Sea, where the Norfolk tournament is due to take place, welcomed the decision.
Lowe, who said he was “genuinely disgusted” that the players had been banned, wrote on X: “The Israeli team will be welcomed in Great Yarmouth, and I wish them well for the event.
“The World Bowls Tour have made the right decision.”
The Board of Deputies described the initial ban as “an overt act of discrimination against Israeli participants”, and welcomed the change of heart.
The tournament organisers had faced pressure from several pro-Palestinian groups, including Palestine Action and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, to introduce the ban.
The WBT later acknowledged it had been “a difficult time for all involved” and was pleased to reach an outcome that “includes players for all supporting countries”.
Alonim will play in the World Open Singles, while Amar and Rigbi will feature in the World Open Pairs.
