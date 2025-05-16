World Jewish Relief inspires UK businesses to support Ukrainians into work

Business leaders gathered this week to mark the launch of Work Matters, a new, group launched by World Jewish Relief to support Ukrainians in gaining employment both in the UK and back home.

Attendees heard from Alex Lidagovsky, a renowned Ukrainian sculptor whose studio was destroyed during the early days of Russia’s invasion.

Forced to seek refuge in the UK, Lidagovsky was supported by World Jewish Relief with specialised training and employment assistance, leading to his acceptance into the Royal British Society of Artists.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Speaking at the event held at the offices of architectural firm Heatherwick Studios in central London, he said: “Thanks to this support, I was able to keep working, build new professional connections, and feel that my art still matters. This gave me not only practical help but also hope. And for someone who lost everything, hope is everything.”

Over the next two years, the Work Matters community aims to help 6,000 Ukrainians find meaningful employment through World Jewish Relief’s life-changing livelihood programmes.

Paul Anticoni, WJR chief executive, said: “We often say we’ve been saving lives since 1933, but you could just as well say we’ve been saving livelihoods.”