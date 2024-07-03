World Jewish Relief launches campaign to support vulnerable people worldwide

The Jewish community’s humanitarian agency is launching an urgent initiative to provide life-saving and life-changing support to those affected by crisis, conflict, and disaster around the globe.

The “Shoulder to Shoulder” campaign from World Jewish Relief (WJR) will be live for two days only, on the 7th and 8th of July, and allow supporters and donors to double their impact through matched funding, meaning every pound donated will go twice as far in providing critical aid and support to those in desperate need.

Campaigns include supporting more than a quarter of a million people affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine; establishing vital lifelines for people facing famine and ethnic violence in Ethiopia and offering essential training and livelihood support to economically excluded women in Rwanda, empowering them to thrive.

Paul Anticoni, chief executive of World Jewish Relief, said: “In a world facing so many challenges, our ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ campaign is a vital effort. Rooted in our Jewish values, we aim to deliver essential assistance and empower people to thrive. We urge everyone to join us in this crucial mission. Together, we can stand Shoulder to Shoulder with people in crisis.”

