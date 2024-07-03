World Jewish Relief launches campaign to support vulnerable people worldwide
Two-day match-funding 'Shoulder to Shoulder' global crisis initiative is LIVE across 7th and 8th of July
The Jewish community’s humanitarian agency is launching an urgent initiative to provide life-saving and life-changing support to those affected by crisis, conflict, and disaster around the globe.
The “Shoulder to Shoulder” campaign from World Jewish Relief (WJR) will be live for two days only, on the 7th and 8th of July, and allow supporters and donors to double their impact through matched funding, meaning every pound donated will go twice as far in providing critical aid and support to those in desperate need.
Campaigns include supporting more than a quarter of a million people affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine; establishing vital lifelines for people facing famine and ethnic violence in Ethiopia and offering essential training and livelihood support to economically excluded women in Rwanda, empowering them to thrive.
Paul Anticoni, chief executive of World Jewish Relief, said: “In a world facing so many challenges, our ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ campaign is a vital effort. Rooted in our Jewish values, we aim to deliver essential assistance and empower people to thrive. We urge everyone to join us in this crucial mission. Together, we can stand Shoulder to Shoulder with people in crisis.”
For more information about the campaign and how to donate, please click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.