Would you or wouldn’t you? Award-winning, though-provoking Holocaust play opens at Park Theatre

Goodbyes are often painful, especially the one in Farewell Mister Haffmann, one of France’s most successful and long-running plays (and winner of four Molière Awards), which opened at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park this week.

Set in 1942 in Nazi-occupied Paris, Jewish jeweller Joseph Haffmann sees his fellow Jews rounded up for deportation and turns to his trusted employee Pierre Vigneau for help. Haffmann transfers ownership of his jewellery shop to Pierre in exchange for being hidden from the Nazis. If it seems too good a deal it probably is, because the arrangement comes with an ‘unexpected condition’ involving Pierre’s wife, Isabelle.

Enter stage right Alex Waldmann (The Mikvah Project at Orange Tree Theatre) and Jews. In Their Own Words at Royal Court Theatre) who plays Haffmann, alongside a stellar cast including well-known names Nigel Harman and Jemima Rooper.

I spoke to Alex during rehearsals, where he had much to say about the play, starting with his daily journey north: “It’s a schlep, commuting all the way from Richmond to Finsbury Park.”

Is that Yiddish I hear? “Although I’m Jewish I’m not an active member of the London Jewish community. I hadn’t understood the controversy of it from afar, so when I worked on Jews. In Their Own Words in 2022, I learned a lot.”

Jew exposed the roots and legacy of antisemitism in Britain. How are you finding it being a Jewish actor post-October 7?”I’ve been privileged to land parts because I’m Jewish, such as in Call the Midwide, where I played an Auschwitz survivor, although I’m not actively seeking these roles. Tracy-Ann Oberman, who I worked with on Jews said her Jewish identity was ‘an obstacle’, but for me as a white middle-aged man, it’s actually my USP. Fortunately, I haven’t been affected personally or experienced antisemitism in my daily life, possibly because I don’t look it or wear anything outwardly Jewish. Of course, I’m aware of other peoples’ experiences (not just Jews), so I feel really fortunate to have played Jewish and non-Jewish roles without issue.”

Has your own family history had a personal impact on you? “My dad’s mum was a Polish Holocaust survivor, so even though we weren’t religious – I wasn’t brought up kosher, there were no Friday night dinners – it’s that innate thing inside of you that’s just ‘there’. My wife isn’t Jewish and we have two daughters who we’re bringing up without any religion, but it’s been amazing learning about faith and spirituality. For me though, it’s more about the history than the spiritual aspect.”

It’s a coincidence that your surname has a double ‘n’ like that of Haffmann. “Yes! It was one of the first things I mentioned to stage management. I remember my dad always having to mention the extra ‘n’ when making a reservation, now an ongoing joke with my wife when we make a booking. In terms of the translation, I’m the least ‘of the woods’ man ever.”

Do you see the 2021 film or stage performance in Bath in 2023 to get insight into the role? No, I didn’t manage to catch the play and I’m still weighing up whether to watch the film now that I’m in rehearsals. It can affect your own performance and interpretation, although I think ours will have a different dynamic because the original Haffmann and Pierre pairing was more ‘father, son’, whereas ours is more ‘older brother, younger brother’ with me cast alongside Pierre (played by Michael Fox.)”

It’s a small cast of five – how are you all getting on? “Our director Oscar Toeman is Jewish so as the person in charge he has a particular sensitivity towards the subject matter – I’ve known Oscar for a few years and we’ve worked together before. The cast are all incredibly respectful of each other and when on stage as the ménage à trois – me, Pierre and his wife Isabelle (Jennifer Kirby) – considering we didn’t know each other before, there’s a closeness forming over the subject matter.”

It’s not a new play but is it still one for our time, able to address issues that Jews face today with an appeal to a wider audience? “I hope people see the strength of the human spirit and the extraordinary ability to survive in different circumstances. The second part, where a Nazi joins for dinner, becomes quite Tarantino-esque and when I first read it I found it hilarious – the tension and ridiculousness of the situation feels unreal at times. People can do incredibly morally dubious things for noble means and likewise do incredibly decent things for much more selfish reasons. It’s not about sympathy. It’s about empathy and I think it will have an appeal beyond a Jewish audience simply as an exciting play about human beings in extreme circumstances just doing their best.”

If you’re expecting ‘just another Holocaust story’ then think again. This engaging mix of sadness, laughter, class, greed and impossible agreements will leave you questioning your own moral compass. Definitely worth a schlep but if you live in north London, luckily it’s on your doorstep.

Farewell Mr Haffmann is at Park Theatre until 12 April. parktheatre.co.uk