Yarden Bibas global fundraiser passes £1m in 24 hours
More than 32,000 people pledge their help for the freed Israeli hostage whose wife Shiri and whose sons Kfir and Ariel were murdered in Hamas captivity
A fundraiser for the former hostage Yarden Bibas has surpassed £1m, less than a day after launching.
The funds, currently standing at £1.3m, collected via the Lehosheet Yad (Lend a Hand) foundation, will assist with “professional support, mental health assistance and financial resources to gradually regain a sense of normalcy”, Yarden’s father Eli wrote on the campaign page.
Before his release six weeks ago, Yarden endured almost 500 days as a hostage in Gaza’s tunnels, only to then learn of the loss of his wife, Shiri, and their sons, Ariel and Kfir, all murdered in captivity.
A video launch saw Yarden’s sister Ofri Bibas Levy calling for support to “try and heal Yarden, and to fulfil his wish of eternalising the memories of Shiri and the boys.”
She added: “It’s important to us, in the way we choose to memorialise their memories, to remember them as who they were prior to October 7 — as sweet, happy children, as an amazing and happy family.”
In an interview with Ynet, Ofri said: “When I saw Yarden in the video released by Hamas, where they informed him that Shiri and the boys had been killed, I thought to myself, ‘That’s it. I’ve lost my brother.’ I couldn’t imagine a scenario where he would survive that news, especially while still in captivity, completely alone.”
She adds: “We were terrified for him, afraid he might harm himself. But we were astonished by the strength he emerged with. We feared he would come out broken, shattered, but instead, he came out with strength he didn’t have before. It amazes us every day and gives us the strength to fight for him, for his life and alongside him.”
“Yarden isn’t asking a thing for himself. We’re asking for him. The government helps financially, mainly with stipends, but from what we understand they’re mostly either one-time or valid for a year.
“He hasn’t yet begun to deal with the experience of captivity; it will come at some point, but we can’t foresee how difficult the coping will be. It’s a long journey, there will be ups and downs. We want to let Yarden choose to do what is right for himself and not make decisions based on financial constraints.”
On the campaign page, Eli Bibas added: “Despite everything he has endured, Yarden still has faith. He believes in his ability to start over, to rise from the devastation and build a new life. And I, his father, watch him every day in awe – at his strength, his determination, and his resilience after facing the unimaginable loss. Now, we are here for him – so that he does not have to face this alone. Your donation is much more than money – it is hope, belief, and a chance at a new life.”
• To read the full interview with Ofri Bibas-Levy on Ynet, click here. To support the Stand with Yarden Bibas campaign, click here.
