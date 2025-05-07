Yavneh Primary maintains ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating
'Outstanding once is an honour. Outstanding twice and after doubling in size is a remarkable achievement', says executive headteacher at Borehamwood school
Yavneh Primary School has maintained its “Outstanding” rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.
Six years after receiving its first Outstanding judgement in June 2019, the Borehamwood, Hertfordshire school has grown from 240 children aged 4–7 to a full primary school of 420 pupils aged 4–11, with the staff team growing from 12 to 42.
The Ofsted report highlights how the values of “a world built on kindness underpins all that happens at the school, with staff instilling in pupils the values they need to be well prepared for life beyond Yavneh. Staff and pupils live and breathe ‘The Yavneh Way’ in all they do.”
It praised the exceptional behaviour of pupils, their respect for others, the inspiring curriculum and noted how staff support pupils with special educational needs.
Headteacher Caroline Field said: “This is a huge moment for our school. Growing a school while protecting what makes it special is no small task. I am immensely proud of our incredible staff, our pupils and our community who have worked so hard to meet this challenge head-on.”
Executive Headteacher Spencer Lewis added: “Outstanding once is an honour. Outstanding twice and after doubling in size is a remarkable achievement.”
This Ofsted inspection took place 2 weeks after the school underwent a Pikuach inspection, the Jewish educational equivalent of Ofsted and was again rated Outstanding across all categories.
