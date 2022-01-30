‘Yiddos go home’ – Bus drives through Stamford Hill ‘targeting Jews leaving shul’

Speakers blaring “Yiddos go home” were reportedly heard from an open-top bus driving through Stamford Hill during Shabbat.

A video shared by Shomrim, which has no sound, was handed to police on Saturday evening. Witnesses have been asked to come forward.

The group wrote on Twitter: “An open bus was driven along Stamford Hill at 12:20pm with speakers blaring “Yidos Go Home” They appeared to be targeting Orthodox Jews leaving synagogue.”

Responding on Twitter, the company that owns the vehicle, Ensignbus, said: “We hired out our vehicle with a driver to what we understood to be a church group. We had absolutely no idea that this would happen or was planned and we are now investigating the matter and will be speaking to the client. We are happy to assist the police with any investigation.”

It added: “Our driver unfortunately did not hear anything due to the general amount of noise from the number of people upstairs. If anyone has audio (or video with audio) of what was said, we would like to hear it to help with our own investigation.”

Shomrim urged anyone with information to come forward, using the crime reference number 4602717/22.

It comes after a teenager was remanded in custody on Friday after footage was widely shared of him allegedly assaulting two Orthodox men in an antisemitic attack. He indicated he’d plead not guilty to all counts.