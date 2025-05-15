The world was shocked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, but, for one Jewish Londoner, the story is hugely personal, because she worked for the movie mogul in his London offices. For many years, this young aspiring actress, Lisa Rose, found it hard to come to terms with the enormity of the situation, until she realised the way to do it was to do what she did best, and to write a play about it.

Too Small to Tell is a one-woman show that shines a spotlight on the world of Weinstein Scandal.

“It was the 1980s. I was just 21, and between jobs, when my sister, who worked at Miramax – Weinstein’s film company in London – said there was a vacancy for a job as an assistant. I jumped at the chance to work there. I thought it would be good for my career, meeting and mixing with movie stars, going to premieres and getting to know people in the film world,” says Lisa.

“But I soon realised that working at Miramax was not like that. I could see what a horrible person Harvey Weinstein was, and how he treated the women working for him. People said to me: ‘Oh you’ll be fine, because you’re Jewish – he’ll leave you alone.’ But I soon discovered this was not the case. Everyone was at risk.”

For Lisa, writing the play has been cathartic.

“I have the most terrible guilt,” she explains,” because one day I had to go to audition for a part in a play, so I asked a friend of mine, who was just 17 at the time, if she would cover work for me.

“I didn’t think it would be a problem, because she would be working in the office, with plenty of people around, and Harvey Weinstein was in the US. But, unbeknown to me, Harvey Weinstein had arrived in London, and demanded that the girl work for him, not at the office with everyone else, but on her own at his hotel. She went there and it was there that he attacked her.

“When she told me what had happened, I felt absolutely sick. I was horrified and felt so responsible because I had asked her to cover for me. I immediately wrote a letter of resignation. In it I said how disgusted and angry I was at what was going on. That is was wrong and that I did not want to be a part of it. But I knew it was useless. What could little me do against the might of the film industry?”

And the guilt stayed with Lisa. She had no way to articulate it until she decided to write the play.

She feels that although she personally was fortunate not to have been one of Weinstein’s victims, she has a responsibility that up until now she could not articulate. And she believes her play is especially important for younger generations (she has a 20-yar-old daughter) because abuse is still taking place.

Lisa has been shocked at the way some stars have excused Weinstein’s behaviour. Some claiming they had no knowledge of it – something that she finds impossible to believe – others excusing it.

“I was at an event recently and met a well-known star who is a household name and famous for his multiple film and TV roles. I knew him from my days at Miramax. When I mentioned this to him he said: “All those girls were just asking for it.”

Lisa has called the play Too Small to Tell because for many years this is how she felt.

“I was outraged by what was happening at Miramax but I was too small to tell, too small to make a difference. No-one was going to believe me. People come up to me and share their experiences. Harvey Weinstein may have been a monster but sadly he is not alone. I have heard so many shocking tales from so many different industries where the bosses treated their female employees despicably.”

Performing the play at Brighton will be particularly emotive for Lisa because the 17 year old victim will be at the performance.

Too Small to Tell is a one-woman show, with clowning and music, starring Lisa who plays eight different characters. Catch it at Brighton Fringe 15 – 17 May at 8.15pm and Tue 20 May at 6pm. Age guidance16+. For tickets: bit.ly/toosmalltotellbrightonfringe