10 Israelis killed and 200 injured as Iran steps up drone and missile attacks
Attacks leave dozens dead and wounded with explosions in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and Western Galilee
Israeli warplanes targeted further sites linked to Tehran’s nuclear programme on Sunday morning as Iran launched a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks in response.
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple targets in Tehran, including buildings connected to Iran’s defence ministry and nuclear infrastructure, according to Iranian officials.
Iran’s oil ministry confirmed strikes on the Shahran oil depot and a major fuel tank in the capital, though it said the situation was “under control”.
In retaliation, Iran launched what it called a “wide drone attack” on Israel, with explosions reported in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and across central Israel.
Israeli emergency services confirmed that 10 Israelis have been killed and 200 injured, with Tehran also targeting Western Galilee.
Officials said all those who died or were seriously hurt were outside designated bomb shelters at the time of impact. The missiles are reported to have carried 500kg warheads –the same kind Iran used in its April and October 2024 attacks.
According to the (DF, Iran has fired around 280 ballistic missiles since the Israeli offensive began. While most were intercepted by Israel’s multilayered air defence systems, several penetrated and struck residential areas in central and northern Israel, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam, Rehovot, Haifa and Tamra.
The IDF stressed that while Israel’s air defence is highly effective, it is not impenetrable and urged citizens to follow Home Front Command instructions and seek shelter during attacks.
