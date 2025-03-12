Belsen liberator, 100, and teen leader steal the show at JLGB 130th party
Two cabinet ministers - Wes Streeting and Lisa Nandy - also hail charity's impact during House of Lords reception
Justin Cohen is the News Editor at the Jewish News
Wes Streeting insisted that JLGB “matters now more than ever” amid rising antisemitism as Lord Levy urged the community not to take friends in government “for granted”.
The youth movement marked its 130th anniversary with a reception in Parliament on Monday, which also featured the oldest members of the group and one of its youngest leaders, aged 100 and 18.
The health secretary, who boasted that the charity was headquartered in his constituency, said: “It’s extraordinary that JLGB has continued to survive and thrive in face of many challenges including the pandemic. You provide the most remarkable opportunities for young people to give them a chance to experience things they otherwise might not be able to and to find their talents.” JLGB delivers a range of training and volunteering opportunities including the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.
But he said events of the last 17 months meant the way charity nurtures and encourages proud Jews was also crucial. “JLGB gives young people in the community the pride and confidence to go out in what can sometimes be a difficult environment,” he said, before also heaping praise on CST, UJS and charity president Lord Levy.
Also addressing the event was Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who said she would be ensuring Jewish voices have “clout” as part of a national youth strategy, both on issues of general interest to young people and specific issues like antisemitism and housing.
Thanking the two secretaries of state, Lord Levy said: “To hear a speech like we did from Wes and Lisa is very special for our community. Never let us take our friends for granted. That applies to the PM and many others in the shadow cabinet.”
Normandy veteran and Belsen liberator Mervyn Kirsh, 100, recalled being signed up for the then JLB by his parents aged just nine after regularly being beaten up because he was Jewish and small in stature. The self-defence skills and confidence he gained then prepared him for life including in the army, he told the gathering including Wohl chair Prof David Latchman.
Also stealing the show was Deena Baker, who at 18 has already spent a decade within the organisation. She said JLGB “completely shaped my life” including helping her through the loss of her dad and “reaching goal after goal”.
CEO Neil Martin said: “Tonight has been a truly momentous celebration of 130 years of JLGB – 130 years of empowering young people, breaking down barriers, and ensuring that every Jewish young person has the opportunities, skills, and support to thrive. With the continued support of government, philanthropy, and our dedicated JLGB family, we are ready to take JLGB to even greater heights for the next generation.”
